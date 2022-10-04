RANDOLPH COUNTY – A Bevier man is receiving treatment after he was seriously injured in an accident one mile north of Darksville Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Vincent Brummer traveled into the southbound lane of Route C and struck the towed unit of a tractor trailer driven by William Gully of Huntsville. Brummer's vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to an uncontrolled stop. He was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO