KMZU
Crystal Rochelle (Miller) Norris
Crystal Rochelle (Miller) Norris, 44, of Carrollton died Oct. 4. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Foster Funeral Chapels in Carrollton. Burial will be at Little Brotherton Adkins Cemetery in Wakenda. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials are suggested to family choice.
KMZU
Roger Wayne Stark
Roger Wayne Stark, 68, of Carrollton died Oct. 4. Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Rupe Center in Carrollton. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels in Carrollton.
KMZU
Dustin Keith-Eugene Wheeler
Dustin Keith-Eugene Wheeler, 36, of Norborne died Oct. 6. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels in Carrollton.
KMZU
Shirley Jean Humbard
Shirley Jean Humbard, 91, of Richmond, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Oak Ridge Assisted Living in Richmond. Shirley was born on November 3, 1930, in Richmond the daughter of Peter and Margaret Frances (Seek) Pedockie. She was united in marriage to Paul Humbard of Richmond on August 29, 1948; he preceded her in death on January 11, 2007.
KMZU
Carolina couple in injured by semi collision in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. -- A couple from South Carolina were hospitalized after a collision between two tractor trailer in Livingston County Wednesday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol report indicated that a semi entering westbound 36 Highway, three miles East of Chillicothe, stalled and stopped blocking both westbound lanes. A semi driven by Jeffrey Taylor, 56, of Myrtle Beach, struck the trailer of the stalled unit. Taylor and his passenger, Corinna Taylor, 52, were treated for moderate injuries at Hedrick Medical Center.
KMZU
Sedalia woman incarcerated, drug allegations
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic violation led to incarceration on drug allegations in Pettis County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m. 28-year-old Natasha R. Hicks, of Sedalia, is suspected of felony possession of prescription pills and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with lesser traffic violations. She was originally stopped for failing to register a vehicle and no seat belt.
KMZU
Handgun incident leads to court appearance for Marshall woman
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - A Marshall woman is due in court this morning for an incident involving a handgun over the weekend. The Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. The report alleges 31-year-old Tara Garrison was utilizing a controlled substance and handling the firearm when it accidentally discharged.
KMZU
Bevier man seriously injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY – A Bevier man is receiving treatment after he was seriously injured in an accident one mile north of Darksville Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Vincent Brummer traveled into the southbound lane of Route C and struck the towed unit of a tractor trailer driven by William Gully of Huntsville. Brummer's vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to an uncontrolled stop. He was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center.
KMZU
Charges expected after serious Ray County crash
RAY COUNTY, Mo. -- A Lexington driver ejected during a crash Wednesday evening, is also facing charges in Ray County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Joshua S Clevenger, 35, is moderately injured after traveling off the left side of northbound Pryor Road just before 7:00 p.m., near Sportsman Road. The pickup overturned, ejecting Clevenger and causing minor injuries for Courtney Hower, 23, also of Lexington. Clevenger was transported to North Kansas City Hospital and Hower sought her own treatment.
KMZU
Buggy struck by vehicle in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Highway Patrol says an Amish man was moderately injured when his buggy was struck by a car in Grundy County yesterday morning. The incident occurred when the buggy, driven by 36-year-old Menno Hostetler of Spickard, was struck from behind by an eastbound Chevy Traverse, driven by 29-year-old Jennifer Shuler, also of Spickard.
KMZU
Patrol investigates fatal Linn County tractor crash
LINN COUNTY, Mo. -- The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a fatal farm equipment crash in Linn County Thursday afternoon. According to the online report, an eastbound Farmall tractor operated by Dale E. Floyd, 65, of Purdin, ran off a bridge on Falk Road, two miles northeast of Purdin. The report says the tractor overturned into the creek below.
KMZU
Livingston County Commission meets Tuesday
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – The Livingston County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, October 11. The tentative agenda indicates the commission to approve minutes. Discuss county road and bridge matters. Perform administrative and departmental duties. The meeting is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. in the Livingston County Commission Room.
KMZU
Ray County Commission meets in regular session Friday
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Friday, October 7. The agenda indicates at 9:30 a.m. the commission to sign a court order to amend the American Rescue Plan Act. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Office.
KMZU
Ray County Commission meet Thursday
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Thursday, October 6. The agenda indicates at 9:30 a.m. the commission to approve minutes. At 10:00 a.m. the commission is to join FORVIS/BKD CPA’S to discuss continuing with American Rescue Plan Act Funds. The meeting is scheduled...
