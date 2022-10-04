Health Districts Encouraging Flu Shots

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts, and other local districts, are asking folks to get their flu shots now. Spokeswoman Cat Long says getting the shot now allows the immunity to cover the entire flu season before it wains.

Long says it is not clear how bad this upcoming flu season will be. The last few seasons have been non-existent or mild because people were masking and social distancing. Long did say that cases of flu over the summer were high than expected.

Long says it is safe to get both the new Covid booster and the flu shot at the same time.