ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Health Districts Encouraging Flu Shots

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irzEr_0iLkAPAh00

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts, and other local districts, are asking folks to get their flu shots now. Spokeswoman Cat Long says getting the shot now allows the immunity to cover the entire flu season before it wains.

Long says it is not clear how bad this upcoming flu season will be. The last few seasons have been non-existent or mild because people were masking and social distancing. Long did say that cases of flu over the summer were high than expected.

Long says it is safe to get both the new Covid booster and the flu shot at the same time.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Flu Season#Older Adults Lifestyle#Linus Influenza#Senior Health#General Health#Diseases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
731
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy