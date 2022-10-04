Read full article on original website
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley will be holding a hiring event for its new West Campus. According to a release, a two-day hiring event will be held at the Dayton Metro Library Trotwood Branch, located at 855 E. Main St. in Trotwood. The events will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
