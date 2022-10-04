ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Goodwill Easterseals West Campus to hold hiring event

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley will be holding a hiring event for its new West Campus. According to a release, a two-day hiring event will be held at the Dayton Metro Library Trotwood Branch, located at 855 E. Main St. in Trotwood. The events will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
Ohio middle school students receive threat on phones

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A middle school in Grove City was under a “Stay Put” order Friday morning after multiple students were “AirDropped” a threat on their phones. A statement from the South-Western School District states that at 9 a.m., Beulah Park Middle School administrators were told by students they were received a threat […]
Funeral held for UC student killed in hit-and-run

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services for a University of Cincinnati student from Moraine were held on Saturday, October 8. Eighteen-year-old Cayden Turner, from Moraine, was hit and killed near the UC campus on Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to Turner’s obituary, visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Corinthian Baptist Church […]
Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
Kettering names new city manager

On December 12, incoming manager Matt Greeson will begin the transition of leadership, the city said. On January 1, 2023, Greeson will take over as Kettering's seventh city manager.
‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
From Spooky to Scenic, Here Are 5 Can’t Miss Fall Train Rides Around Ohio

Everything about fall in Ohio makes me want to get outside and explore. From the stunning fall foliage to the ever-growing list of epic family-friendly fall festivals and events, it’s hard to imagine a more idyllic time of year in Ohio. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in vibrant colors or celebrate the season, I’ve got a suggestion.
Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
