BBC
HIV: How 175 British children were infected with disease
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, according to documents from the national archives seen by BBC News. Some of the families affected are giving evidence at a public inquiry into what has been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.
BBC
Aylesbury woman grows then shaves beard for PCOS awareness
A woman who grew a beard for two months has shaved it off to raise awareness of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and help a charitable cause. Annette, from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, said because of her condition she produced excessive facial hair and experienced weight gain. She said she posted most...
BBC
Thai nursery attack: The story of the three-year-old survivor
Three-year-old Emmy was napping next to her best friend at a day-care centre in northern Thailand when the attacker broke in, armed with a gun and a knife. The class of 11 children, all around three years old, had earlier been busy drawing and writing. At around 10:00 local time, teachers sent photo updates to all the parents of smiling, happy children.
A couple used IVF to conceive their child because they're both carriers of a rare genetic disease that can be lethal by age 5
After getting tested for Tay-Sachs, the couple decided to go through IVF so they could test the embryos and make sure they didn't have the disease.
BBC
Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'
DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
U.K.・
BBC
Student suicides: Parents seek law change to prevent deaths
A group of parents whose children killed themselves at university are campaigning for a change in law to make the institutions more accountable. They want universities to have a legal duty of care towards their students, like schools already do. The parents include Natasha Abrahart's mother and father, who sued...
Ars Technica
A bold effort to cure HIV—using Crispr
In July, an HIV-positive man became the first volunteer in a clinical trial aimed at using Crispr gene editing to snip the AIDS-causing virus out of his cells. For an hour, he was hooked up to an IV bag that pumped the experimental treatment directly into his bloodstream. The one-time infusion is designed to carry the gene-editing tools to the man’s infected cells to clear the virus.
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
BBC
Peterborough hospital death: Christian Hobbs, 17, needed transplant
A senior hospital doctor has told a coroner that a cardiologist was not available when an amateur boxer suffered a cardiac arrest, because it was a Bank Holiday. Christian Hobbs, 17, died suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on Boxing Day 2017. An inquest has heard he had an undiagnosed heart...
I Came Across A Study That Says Seeing Cats On The Internet Decreases Negative Feelings, So Here Are 21 Cats That'll Hopefully Help
My favorite one on this list is the video of the hydrogen and oxygen cats.
PETS・
BBC
Search continues for missing father
Police officers, firefighters and volunteers are continuing to search for a man missing since 2 October. Harjinder Takhar, 58, who is widely known as Harry, was last seen when he got out the family car and ran off into woodland off Stirchley Lane in Telford. Det Insp Jo Whitehead said...
BBC
Murder probe after man dies in Birmingham flats
A man has died after being found seriously injured in the hallway of a block of flats in Birmingham, police have said. West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after the discovery in Guild Close, in the Ladywood area of the city, at about 09:10 BST. The man, believed to...
BBC
Hillsborough: Home Office apologises over pathology review
The Home Office has apologised to the relatives of Hillsborough victims after they were not told a review into pathology failings was under way. A review into what went wrong with an original pathology report into the deaths of the 97 victims in the 1989 disaster was announced on Wednesday.
