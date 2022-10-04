MARYSVILLE – Should any Marysville residents have strong opinions on whether or not 260 acres of property should be annexed into the city or if seven parcels on Marysville’s west side should be re-zoned for the sake of a housing development, those residents’ chance to make their arguments – on the record and before the Marysville City Council – will be Monday at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 209 S. Main St, where the Council will be meeting in regular session and be holding public hearings on both the proposed annexation and re-zoning.

