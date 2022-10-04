Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State beats Central Michigan in 7-1 routThe LanternColumbus, OH
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com
Your Chance To Participate
MARYSVILLE – Should any Marysville residents have strong opinions on whether or not 260 acres of property should be annexed into the city or if seven parcels on Marysville’s west side should be re-zoned for the sake of a housing development, those residents’ chance to make their arguments – on the record and before the Marysville City Council – will be Monday at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 209 S. Main St, where the Council will be meeting in regular session and be holding public hearings on both the proposed annexation and re-zoning.
dailydodge.com
Columbus Council Votes To End Its Municipal Court
(Columbus) The Columbus City Council recently voted to close the local municipal court. The reasons behind the decision are current expenses and rising inflation. It costs the city $30-thousand-dollars in subsidiary taxes to operate the court which began in 2019, operating out of Columbus City Hall. Before that, Columbus was a member of the joint municipal court system.
columbusunderground.com
Municipal Light Plant Awarded as Historic Preservation Achievement
The 32nd annual Recchie Design Award was announced last night, recognizing the historic renovation of the Municipal Light Plant on West Nationwide Boulevard in the Arena District. The award was created to recognize excellence in urban design, and is awarded by Columbus Landmarks. “This is an example of a building...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Committee To Consider New Parking Lot For City Hall
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville City Council Public Safety/Service Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday prior to the regular session of the Marysville City Council meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. On the agenda for the Public Safety/Service Committee will be a review of the schematic for the...
Delaware Gazette
Genoa Township OKs Hoover overlay district
WESTERVILLE — The Genoa Township Board of Trustees recently adopted revisions to its zoning resolution for the Hoover Watershed Overlay District. “This amendment establishes new regulations for parcels that are wholly or partially located within the Hoover Reservoir watershed,” said a community update issued by the township. “These provisions, which are primarily focused on any new potential development, are designed to further protect and enhance the character of the subject area.”
New Albany International Business Park could expand via 500-acre annexation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — More than 500 acres could be annexed by New Albany and rezoned for an expansion of the city’s business park, a fast-growing and vital component of the Columbus suburb’s successful economic development strategy. New Albany City Council is considering two ordinances that would expedite the annexation of 509 acres […]
wosu.org
Columbus YMCA to be purchased by Downtown Development Corporation
President of the Columbus Downtown Development Board and former Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman announced the deal between his organization and the YMCA at Monday’s city council meeting. “It's a big deal because what we know is that the YMCA [building] will be a place for affordable housing in our...
chainstoreage.com
Casto breaks ground on redevelopment of Thurber Village in Columbus
After three years of planning, Casto has begun its re-do of a center near the Ohio State campus. The backhoes and excavators got their engines running once Lucky’s Market was secured as the anchor for Thurber Village in Columbus’s Victorian Village neighborhood last month. “We know and love...
multifamilybiz.com
Champion Companies Purchases 472-Unit Northpark Place Apartment Community in Central Ohio’s Popular Polaris Submarket
COLUMBUS, OH - The Champion Companies, one of Ohio’s leading multifamily investment, development and management firms, announced the acquisition of the Northpark Place apartment community. At 472 units, Northpark is one of the larger apartment complexes in Central Ohio and located in the ever popular Polaris submarket. To consummate...
WSYX ABC6
Company that bought rights to name Crew stadium now facing challenges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bold purchase last year elevated the company from unknown status, the mortgage lender Lower.com now faces some problems and was forced to recently layoff an unknown number of employees. Will that affect the naming-rights deal for the stadium the Columbus Crew calls home?
Columbus school board issues formal objection to state board’s gender identity resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board is taking a stand against a resolution being considered by the Ohio Board of Education. The Columbus board passed its own resolution Tuesday, in opposition to the proposal at the state board called “A Resolution To Support Parents, Schools, And Districts In Rejecting Harmful, Coercive And […]
Here’s the latest on Upper Arlington’s Kingsdale redevelopment project
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — New projects at the mixed-use redevelopment of Kingsdale Shopping Center in Upper Arlington are taking shape, with a senior living component well under construction as well as parking to support planned apartments and a new community center. Columbus Business First spoke with the project’s developer, Continental Real Estate […]
WSYX ABC6
I-270 reopened after emergency utility repairs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: All lanes of I-270 have reopened after emergency utility repairs were made. The Ohio Department of Transportation said I-270 will close in both directions at 8 p.m. Thursday between I-670 and I-70 for emergency utility repairs. The closure will include all ramps between both...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Kroger agreement has employees wondering what future holds for future of grocery stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Retail Federation predicts that online grocery purchases will account for 20% of sales in the next five years as shoppers look for more convenient ways to shop. Grocery store shoppers use to choose which store they go to or what products they buy based...
crawfordcountynow.com
Lights Out…Over 150 jobs gone as GE closes
BUCYRUS—The closing of the Bucyrus General Electric Plant became official when they dimmed their lights permanently on September 30th. The plant, which has been in operation for more than 80 years, leaves a glaring hole in the lives of its employees and the city of Bucyrus. In August, Mayor...
lovelandmagazine.com
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati. Photo from Ohio House website. Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state...
I-270 between I-70 and I-670 in east Columbus to close for 2 hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will temporarily shut down both directions of Interstate 270 between I-70 and I-670 on the city's east side Thursday night. Both directions will shut down at 8 p.m. so Spectrum can fix a low-hanging wire, according to ODOT. I-270 northbound traffic...
ocj.com
More farmland preserved in Ohio
More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
I-270 reopens after closing in both directions for repairs
UPDATE: At 9:18 p.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the road was reopened. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs. Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The […]
