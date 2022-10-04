Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight updates: Video surfaces as Green stays away from practice
Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face during Golden State Warriors practice on Wednesday. While the Warriors contemplated an internal punishment for Green, video of the punch was released by TMZ on Friday. In the video, Green walks from the corner to the baseline and gets in Poole’s face....
SB Nation
Darvin Ham wants the Lakers to focus on the real Ws and Ls ... wisdom and lessons
There are few things I enjoy more than coaches speaking in dumb platitudes. I get they want to be motivational and convey their life theories to a team, but most of the time it comes off as this incredible mix of hokey mountain wisdom, mixed with the slogan on a decorative pillow you’d find at a T.J. Maxx.
SB Nation
Russell Wilson is becoming the Broncos’ worst nightmare
I don’t blame you if you didn’t buy into the Broncos hype for 2022, hell, I didn’t either. Anointing Denver as a Super Bowl favorite simply because they traded for Russell Wilson was a belief clouded by the Buccaneers’ and Rams’ instant success, thinking you could instantly port that over to any good team who acquired a franchise QB.
SB Nation
How many NFL teams would lose to the new ‘Magic: The Gathering’ ‘Touchdown!’ card?
I like to consider myself a modern renaissance man, which is pretty much code for “I’m a huge nerd that happens to love sports, and those worlds are often at odds.” So, when I saw an unboxing for the new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair and feasted my eyes on “Touchdown!” I knew there had to be some investigation done.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SB Nation
Patrick Surtain II is already an elite cornerback, and he is just getting started
In the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos were on the clock with the ninth-overall selection. And they faced a huge decision. Coming off a 5-11 season, the Broncos needed direction on both sides of the football. Drew Lock, the quarterback Denver drafted in the second round of the 2019 Draft, finished the season having completed 57.3% of his passes for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
SB Nation
Stephen Vogt’s final game before retiring had a storybook ending for the A’s
Stephen Vogt didn’t break into the major leagues until he was 28 years old. When he finally got his chance with the Oakland Athletics, he started his career 0-for-32 at the plate. Eventually, Vogt started to the hit the ball, and morphed into a two-time All-Star with the A’s in 2015 and 2016. He always seemed to resonate with fans for his underdog story and the everyman personality he displayed even after becoming one of the better catchers in baseball.
Niederreiter scores in debut, Predators top Sharks in Prague
The Predators' new additions made a quick impact in the NHL's first regular-season game.
SB Nation
MLB playoffs 2022: Bracket, full schedule, start times and predictions
October baseball is here. With the playoff field set, 12 teams now have their sights set on baseball immortality. The MLB postseason, however, will look a little different this year. The league added an additional wild-card team, and now will utilize a 12-team playoff bracket. Furthermore, rather than a single-elimination wild-card game, the new bracket includes a three-game series in the opening round, with all three games played at the higher seed’s field.
MLB・
Comments / 0