Stephen Vogt didn’t break into the major leagues until he was 28 years old. When he finally got his chance with the Oakland Athletics, he started his career 0-for-32 at the plate. Eventually, Vogt started to the hit the ball, and morphed into a two-time All-Star with the A’s in 2015 and 2016. He always seemed to resonate with fans for his underdog story and the everyman personality he displayed even after becoming one of the better catchers in baseball.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO