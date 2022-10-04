ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Russell Wilson is becoming the Broncos’ worst nightmare

I don’t blame you if you didn’t buy into the Broncos hype for 2022, hell, I didn’t either. Anointing Denver as a Super Bowl favorite simply because they traded for Russell Wilson was a belief clouded by the Buccaneers’ and Rams’ instant success, thinking you could instantly port that over to any good team who acquired a franchise QB.
Patrick Surtain II is already an elite cornerback, and he is just getting started

In the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos were on the clock with the ninth-overall selection. And they faced a huge decision. Coming off a 5-11 season, the Broncos needed direction on both sides of the football. Drew Lock, the quarterback Denver drafted in the second round of the 2019 Draft, finished the season having completed 57.3% of his passes for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
Stephen Vogt’s final game before retiring had a storybook ending for the A’s

Stephen Vogt didn’t break into the major leagues until he was 28 years old. When he finally got his chance with the Oakland Athletics, he started his career 0-for-32 at the plate. Eventually, Vogt started to the hit the ball, and morphed into a two-time All-Star with the A’s in 2015 and 2016. He always seemed to resonate with fans for his underdog story and the everyman personality he displayed even after becoming one of the better catchers in baseball.
MLB playoffs 2022: Bracket, full schedule, start times and predictions

October baseball is here. With the playoff field set, 12 teams now have their sights set on baseball immortality. The MLB postseason, however, will look a little different this year. The league added an additional wild-card team, and now will utilize a 12-team playoff bracket. Furthermore, rather than a single-elimination wild-card game, the new bracket includes a three-game series in the opening round, with all three games played at the higher seed’s field.
