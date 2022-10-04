ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Christian Walker Turns On His Father Calling Herschel A Liar Who Is ‘Making A Mockery of Us’

By Zack Linly
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TeepT_0iLk9xPf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02JV1m_0iLk9xPf00

Herschel Walker during his Unite Georgia Bus Stop rally at the Global Mall in Norcross, Georgia, on September 9, 2022. | Source: The Washington Post / Getty


A t this point, it should be clear that Herschel Walker missed his mark by retiring from professional football, becoming a fake cop while pretending to be a real cop
, failing through a slew of faulty business practices and then going into politics. What Walker should have done instead of all of this was team up with his firstborn and start a reality TV show. (They could have called it “Sambo and Son.” This is just a missed opportunity all around.)

I say this because the U.S. Senate candidate hoping to represent Georgia just can’t seem to get ahead of the perpetual drama factory that is his personal life —a life full of domestic violence allegations, secret children and his abject inability to stop lying about virtually everything . Now, Walker’s aforementioned son, Christian Walker, appears to have turned on him.

According to Politico , it all started when the Daily Beast ran an article claiming Herschel once paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, an allegation the resident GOP “Black friend” vehemently denied and has threatened to sue the DB over.

What Walker probably wasn’t expecting was that his own tap-dancing flesh and blood —his own biological partner in shuck and jive—would respond to his abortion denial by launching an entire social media storm calling his dear old sunken place dad a liar who is “making a mockery” of his family.

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” Christian tweeted. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability,” he wrote in another tweet. “But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.”

So, first off, I just have one question for Christian: Dis you?

Listen: Whatever is going on in the Walker household, there is no reason to feel even a modicum of sympathy for Christian Walker. This is the same man who essentially told pro-choice women they were too ugly to ever need an abortion. He’s called Black Lives Matter “ghetto ” and attacked Black people for being “racist.” And for the most part, all he’s ever used his social media platform to do is parrot generic GOPropoganda and stale talking points . So, really —f*** him and his pops.

Still, it’s wild to see Christian go so promptly from being one of his father’s most obnoxious cheerleaders to airing Herschel out like he was an old, dank mattress. (The kind of mattress that smells like it has been peed on by a bunch of old, white Republicans who have been drinking too much of their Black lapdog’s Kool-Aid.)

Meanwhile, Christian appears to have upset the MAGA Morphin White Power Rangers who are hoping to see their favorite Black lackey snag a U.S. Senate seat from his opponent, Sen. Rahael Warnock. (You know, the guy who doesn’t have more family drama than the House of the Dragon. )

Looks like Christian is about to find out the hard way how disposable conservative people of color are once they stop pleasing their right-wing overseers.

Also, maybe this boy needs to stop treating social media like it’s an alternative to the therapy he clearly needs. Just sayin’.

SEE ALSO:

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector


The post Christian Walker Turns On His Father Calling Herschel A Liar Who Is ‘Making A Mockery of Us’ appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Jimmy Kimmel Laughs in Herschel Walker’s ‘Stupid’ Face

“Trump’s celebrity apprentice down in Georgia had a very bad day,” Jimmy Kimmel said during his monologue Tuesday night before launching into a merciless takedown of Herschel Walker following The Daily Beast bombshell about the anti-abortion candidate paying for a girlfriend’s abortion. Noting that Walker characterizes himself...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Deadline

CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Black People#Liar#The Walker#American Football#U S Senate#The Daily Beast#Gop#Democrat
TheDailyBeast

Hannity: Raphael Warnock Dealing with ‘Same’ ‘Family Conflict’ as Herschel Walker

Sean Hannity on Tuesday attempted to spin Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker paying for a girlfriend’s abortion—as well as the resulting public rift between him and his son—as an attack on Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). The incumbent Democrat, the Fox News host asserted, is dealing with the “same” “family conflict” as Walker.On Monday, The Daily Beast revealed that Walker, a self-described anti-abortion candidate who opposes exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother, paid for an abortion in September 2009. Hours later, Walker denied doing so to Hannity, who actually pressed his chosen candidate on the details of...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Essence

Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

A Fascinating Detail in the Herschel Walker Saga

The Daily Beast reporter who broke the story of Herschel Walker paying for a girlfriend’s abortion has provided behind-the-scenes details and thoughts on the case.Politics reporter Roger Sollenberger pointed to the key detail in the cobweb of Walker stories to host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast The New Abnormal: the woman behind the allegations.After The Daily Beast reported the details surrounding Walker and the girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the anti-abortion Georgia Senate candidate went on the defensive, denying the allegations and claiming he was unaware who that woman could be.Then Sollenberger says, as reported in a...
NFL
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy