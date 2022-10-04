ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenty Beauty On The Hunt For The Next ‘Fenty Face’ To Model In Upcoming 2023 Campaign

By Marsha Badger
 3 days ago

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Rihanna is known for many things; her extensive music catalog, beauty, and lingerie brand introduced diversity and inclusivity to the world, and her fashion sense is other-worldly. But her face, the face card, has never declined, and it likely never will.

Fenty Beauty is on the hunt for the next gorgeous face to lead one of their 2023 campaigns, and they’re tapping into fans for the honor. Via an Instagram post to the beauty brand’s page, Priscilla Ono, Rihanna’s longtime friend and makeup artist gave details about how you can compete to become the next “Fenty Face.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)

“ CALLIN ALL OUR BOOS!!! We’re searching for the next #FENTYFACE to model in an upcoming 2023 campaign. Is this you?! Read the caption below + tap our “Next #FentyFace ” story highlight to learn more.

THE GRAND PRIZE

Model in an upcoming 2023 campaign

Paid flight + hotel for 2 major brand events

You + your BFF cop a spot on our PR list for a year

Year supply of Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, + Fenty Parfum

HOW TO ENTER

1⃣ Follow Fenty Beauty on TikTok

2⃣ Post a video on TikTok that shows us a look that brings out ya bad bish energy

3⃣ Tag #TheNextFentyFace + @FENTYBEAUTY in your caption

Ends 11:59 PM PST 10/7/22.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S. & DC, 18+. Ends 11:59 PM PST 10/7/22. Void where prohibited. Official Rules at https://fentybeauty.com/pages/fenty-face-contest,&#8221 ; the brand explained in a post.

Get into those perks, baby! Not only are you receiving a year supple of Fenty products from the beauty, skin, and perfume lines, you’re also on the PR list for all Fenty events for a year! I’m no model, but I’d apply for the perks alone. To enter, follow Fenty Beauty on TikTok , upload a video showing off a makeup look that channels your bad bish energy, and use tags #TheNextFentyFace + @FENTYBEAUTY in your caption in your caption.

May the best face win!

