ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

I got sent to my room when I asked my grandmother for money once, and that childhood rebuke shaped my finances for decades

By Pascale Duguay
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Upworthy

People share things they wish they had done when they were younger and it's an eye opener

People often grow up to have several regrets about having missed out on life. As we get older, we may realize we have so many things to tell our younger selves. User u/curiouspercy pondered upon the same thing when they went online and asked fellow Reddit users what it is they wish they could have done when they were younger. u/curiouspercy posted the question, "What is something you wish you HAD done when you were younger?" following it up with, "I'm just curious. It can be anything. Something you could have done but didn't and wish you had, something you just never did because you never thought of it at the time, anything. Leave a response below!"
SOCIETY
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
msn.com

Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed

A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
KIDS
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Keep Paying for Boyfriend's Bills

What does true equality look like in a relationship?. Modern day romantic relationships aren't always easy to figure out or navigate for a variety of reasons. Whether it's the complexity of the personalities working together, or trying to maneuver around societal and gender expectations, a lot of couples struggle with finding a comfortable equilibrium in today's society.
Aabha Gopan

Family asks money from gay son after they disowned him

Stories of disownment after a person comes out as gay or lesbian aren’t new. This can have a severe impact on the disowned person’s feelings. Also, they may experience sadness, anger, confusion, frustration, and other intense emotions.
Elle Silver

Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.

Comments / 0

Community Policy