I got sent to my room when I asked my grandmother for money once, and that childhood rebuke shaped my finances for decades

People often grow up to have several regrets about having missed out on life. As we get older, we may realize we have so many things to tell our younger selves. User u/curiouspercy pondered upon the same thing when they went online and asked fellow Reddit users what it is they wish they could have done when they were younger. u/curiouspercy posted the question, "What is something you wish you HAD done when you were younger?" following it up with, "I'm just curious. It can be anything. Something you could have done but didn't and wish you had, something you just never did because you never thought of it at the time, anything. Leave a response below!"

