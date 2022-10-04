Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Unboxing
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 has arrived. We've got the Founders Edition alongside at least one partner card, with more on the way. Here's the gratuitous unboxing video and images, with the launch date set for October 12.
Avoid thermal paste overload on your AMD Ryzen AM5 CPU with Noctua's guard
"I don't like thermal paste, it's sticky and gooey and slimy, and it gets everywhere."
TechSpot
Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation
Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
Digital Trends
You can grab a great student laptop for only $379 with this Dell deal
Laptops don’t last forever, especially when they’re getting a ton of wear and tear taking them back and forth to school every day. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for student laptop deals, and right now Dell has a deal that might just be too good to pass up. Right now, Dell is selling its Inspiron 15 laptop, which is originally priced at $599, for only $379, saving you an incredible $220. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve seen since all of the back to school deals came to a close, so don’t miss your chance to scoop up one of these powerful machines.
TechRadar
Intel doubles down on graphics cards with next-gen Arc GPUs already in the works
Intel’s new Arc desktop graphics cards, the A770 and A750, are now tantalizingly close to their October 12 release date (a day they share with Nvidia’s RTX 4090 launch). Also taking place that day is Microsoft’s Surface showcase and the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. Don’t even talk to me about the looming specter of Black Friday.
Nvidia RTX 4080 Allegedly Overclocks to 3GHz at Default 320W TDP
Nvidia's RTX 4080 16GB has been seen overclocked to 3GHz while maintaining its default power limit of 320 watts. The GPU was also benchmarked in 3DMark TimeSpy and was faster than a overclocked RTX 3090 Ti by 13%.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is $1,700 off — we’re not kidding
It’s always nice to see great laptop deals on business laptops, especially like one on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s, which is competitively priced when you take the discount into account, and in this case, you can grab it from Lenovo for just $999. That’s a huge $1,700 off the $2,699 normal price, and takes a laptop that might have otherwise been overpriced and makes it into something any consumer looking for a business laptop can buy.
Score an AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT GPU for less than the price of an RTX 3050
AMD's RTX 3060/Ti competitor is a bargain even compared to a weaker RTX 3050 right now.
Corsair's K100 Air Wireless mechanical gaming keyboard is its most expensive to date
Bottom line: Corsair introduced the world to its latest wireless mechanical gaming keyboard a month ago. It's finally available to buy but you might have to crack open the piggy bank to fund the purchase. The Corsair K100 Air wireless mechanical gaming keyboard features a minimalist design complemented by a...
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 review: departing from the formula
“The Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 is fast and long-lasting, with a unique look.”. Lenovo enjoys owning one of the most iconic laptop brands in the ThinkPad line of business-oriented machines. Holdovers from IBM, ThinkPads are typically recognizable from across the room thanks to a black-on-black aesthetic with carefully placed red accents. There have been exceptions, such as the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga which sports a silver chassis, but otherwise, Lenovo has maintained the ThinkPad as a distinct brand.
PC Magazine
Acer Unveils World's Lightest 16-Inch OLED Laptop
Acer today revealed the Swift Edge, which counts as the world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop. The Switch Edge weighs just 2.58lbs (1.17kg), but hasn't skimped on features to achieve it. The base model ships with Windows 11 Home and uses an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U octa-core processor running at 2.7GHz, AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD.
Best laptop deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more
Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
laptopmag.com
How to watch Microsoft Surface October event 2022 — Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 could surprise
"How to watch the Microsoft Surface October event" will be the question of the day on October 12, as the tech giant is gearing up to reveal a bundle of new Surface products to pique the interest of laptop and tablet fans. But what is on the agenda?. Last year,...
Best SSDs 2022: From Budget SATA to Blazing-Fast NVMe
We recommend the best SSDs for every need and budget based on our extensive lab tests.
Digital Trends
Leaked benchmarks show the real performance of the Nvidia RTX 4090
Some leaked Geekbench scores for the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU just dropped, and the card appears to be 67% faster than the previous-generation RTX 3090 Ti card. The Geekbench scores were impressive for the CUDA benchmark, with the GeForce RTX 4090 hitting 433,619 points. That’s almost double the RTX 3090 Ti, which scored 260,346 points. The Geekbench test had used a Ryzen 9 7950X CPU and 32 GB of DDR5 RAM at 2998MHz when tested with the RTX 4090.
SanDisk Pro-Blade system review: Bringing the Zip drive to the SSD era
SanDisk's Pro-Blade is a modular SSD system for professionals who need or desire additional external storage. Compared to having separate individual external SSDs, the modular system makes it easy to swap between different drives without having to plug and unplug the USB-C cable every time.
Digital Trends
Intel Arc A770 and A750 review: The right GPU at the right time
Intel’s Arc A770 and A750 seemed destined to fail. It’s been decades since Intel first conceived the idea of making a discrete gaming graphics card, but the Arc A770 and A750 are the first cards to make it out of the prototype stage. And despite rumors of cancelation, various delays, and seemingly endless bugs, the Arc A770 and A750 GPUs are here. And here’s the shocker: They’re really good.
Acer shows off its own take on the Intel Arc A770
The Acer Predator BiFrost certainly catches the eye.
