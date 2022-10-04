Shootings leave one dead, two wounded in Camden

One person was killed and two others were wounded Sunday night in the 1000 block of Diamond Street in Camden's Gateway neighborhood.

Camden County Police responded to 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots at around 11:22 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound around the 1000 block of Kaighns Avenue.

Two other victims were treated at Cooper, a man and a woman. The woman survived. The man, Liaquia L. Moore, 21, died at 12:35 a.m. Monday.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Camden County Police are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Michael Dons 856-916-9292 and Camden County Police Department Homicide Detective Kate Iosebidze 609-519-6908. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Phaedra Trethan has been a reporter and editor in South Jersey since 2007 and has covered Camden and surrounding areas since 2015, concentrating on issues relating to quality of life and social justice for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

