Blue Ridge, GA

USA Today ranks North Georgia apple orchard as 2nd best in America

 3 days ago
North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today.

The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.

Mercier Orchards in Blue Ridge is second on the list. USA Today touts the orchard’s ‘U-Pick Apple Event’, which takes place annually August through October, a bakery/deli, farm market, and winery.

Mercier is a fourth generation orchard founded in 1943, according to its website.

Mercier Orchards is the only orchard in Georgia that made the list:

The only orchard ranked higher is Milburn Orchards in Elkton, MD.

