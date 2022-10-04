CBP: Man presents false birth certificates for children at Hidalgo International Bridge
HIDALGO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man has been arrested after authorities alleged birth certificates he presented to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers did not belong to the two undocumented minors with him.95 reptiles, insects seized at Hidalgo International Bridge
On Saturday, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge were met with a 50-year-old man accompanied by two girls traveling on foot from Mexico to the United States. The man was reported to be a U.S. citizen and presented the minors as his cousins to law enforcement.
He presented officers with U.S. birth certificates for the girls that did not belong to them, according to a CBP news release.CBP: Two men wanted for child fondling arrested
CBP Office of Field Operations arrested the man. The Mexican-citizen minors were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, the release states.
“Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry said.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 1