ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

New Rotherham boss Matt Taylor in dugout for first time against Millwall

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4miO_0iLk7rcF00

New Rotherham boss Matt Taylor will be in the dugout for the visit of Millwall.

The 40-year-old was appointed on a four-year deal on Tuesday after leaving Exeter and took training for the last two days.

He hinted he would stick to a similar approach of his predecessor Paul Warne, who guided the Millers to their best start in the Championship since the 1960s.

He has no new injuries to contend with from the weekend loss to Wigan, with Peter Kioso (groin) a long-term casualty.

Millwall duo Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson come into contention.

Bennett has been out since August with a hamstring injury while Hutchinson suffered a groin problem last month.

Both men have been training for the last week and boss Gary Rowett could be ready to throw them in at the New York Stadium.

Ryan Leonard will miss out with a hamstring injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Matt Taylor kicks off Rotherham reign with a point after Millwall hit back

Matt Taylor’s reign as Rotherham manager began with a 1-1 draw against Millwall at the New York Stadium. Taylor was appointed as the Millers new boss on Tuesday after agreeing to leave League One Exeter and he was thrown straight into Championship action. He enjoyed the perfect start as...
SOCCER
newschain

Bodies of kidnapped California family including baby found in orchard

A baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead in a central California orchard. Sheriff Vern Warnke announced on Wednesday the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard, about 140 miles south-east of San Francisco, and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.”
MERCED COUNTY, CA
newschain

5 coat trends that will be huge this season

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet. We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
newschain

William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region. William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds. They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north...
U.K.
newschain

Callum Powell earns Southend a draw at Dagenham

Substitute Callum Powell’s 79th-minute equaliser earned Southend a 1-1 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League. The Daggers led in the 19th minute through Junior Morias, whose fifth goal in six games came when a right-footed shot beat on-loan Stoke goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu. The hosts could...
SOCCER
newschain

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

A fire has occurred on a bridge linking mainland Russia with the Crimean peninsula, according to Russian state-backed media. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.
EUROPE
newschain

Craig Gordon: Hearts must put European defeat behind them against Kilmarnock

Craig Gordon insists Hearts must banish their Europa Conference League disappointment against Fiorentina from their minds in time for Sunday’s cinch Premiership trip to Kilmarnock. The Jambos crashed to a demoralising 3-0 defeat at home to the Serie A side on Thursday. They have managed to win two of...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Hutchinson
Person
Paul Warne
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Mason Bennett
Person
Ryan Leonard
Person
Gary Rowett
newschain

Giorgos Giakoumakis settles dramatic finale in Celtic’s favour

Giorgos Giakoumakis netted the winner for Celtic in a dramatic finale to their cinch Premiership clash against St Johnstone in Perth. Defender Alex Mitchell scored a stoppage-time equaliser for St Johnstone to cancel out Andrew Considine’s 42nd-minute own goal and Celtic looked set to drop points for the second consecutive away match in the league.
WORLD
newschain

Brother of suspect in California family’s killing arrested

The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an eight-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence. Alberto Salgado, 41, was accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. Suspect...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
newschain

Labour criticises Tories for failing to scrap ‘outrageous’ non-dom status

The shadow chancellor has accused the Tories of failing to abolish an “outrageous arcane loophole exploited by the super-rich”, as she touted Labour as “the party of tax fairness”. Rachel Reeves also claimed the Conservatives had “unleashed a strategy for sleepless nights” rather than a plan...
ECONOMY
newschain

Babies in Tigray dying at four times pre-war levels, says study

Babies in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are dying in their first month of life at four times the rate before the war cut off access to most medical care for more than five million people, according to the most sweeping study yet of how mothers and children are suffering.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millwall#Rotherham#Millers#Wigan
newschain

Alan Power hopes Kilmarnock can build on midweek win

Captain Alan Power is looking for Kilmarnock to build on their “much-needed” cinch Premiership win in midweek when Hearts visit on Sunday. After three successive defeats on the road and one win in eight to leave the newly-promoted Ayrshire club at the bottom of the table with two points, the pressure was on against St Johnstone at Rugby Park on Wednesday night.
SOCCER
newschain

Peter Wright relieved to come through Dimitri van den Bergh quarter-final

Peter Wright admitted he was thankful for making the World Grand Prix semi-finals after Dimitri van den Bergh missed three match darts in the sudden-death decider. The reigning world champion had wasted five match darts himself before Van den Bergh stood on the brink of victory in Leicester. But the...
SPORTS
newschain

Shaun Wane hails performance of Dom Young in England’s rout of Fiji

England coach Shaun Wane singled out Dom Young after watching his side flex their muscles for the World Cup with a 50-0 rout of Fiji in Salford. The 22-year-old Newcastle Knights winger scored one of England’s nine tries and laid on others before half-time for his centre Kallum Watkins and captain George Williams to press his case for inclusion in the tournament opener against Samoa at St James’ Park next Saturday.
WORLD
newschain

World Cup warm-up win puts a spring in Shaun Wane’s step

But for having to use a crutch to aid his mobility, England coach Shaun Wane would have an extra spring in his step on Saturday morning after watching his side warm up for the World Cup in impressive fashion. Wane, who is still recovering from knee surgery, was in upbeat...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Lyndon Dykes’ birthday brace sees QPR claim victory over Reading

Lyndon Dykes’ late penalty gave QPR a 2-1 victory over Reading and moved them up to third in the Sky Bet Championship table. Reading, who started the night in third place and would have gone top had they won, went ahead at Loftus Road through Andy Carroll’s penalty.
SOCCER
newschain

Ange Postecoglou taking the positives from Celtic’s late show

Ange Postecoglou believes the manner of Celtic’s last-gasp victory in Perth can give his side confidence. The cinch Premiership leaders looked like dropping points on the road for a second league game running when St Johnstone defender Alex Mitchell levelled three minutes into stoppage-time following a free-kick into the box.
SOCCER
newschain

Multiple explosions rock Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine

A series of explosions has rocked the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The blasts early on Saturday came hours after Russia concentrated attacks in its increasingly...
EUROPE
newschain

Marco Silva urges Fulham to end long wait for league win at West Ham

Marco Silva has challenged Fulham to end their miserable record against West Ham when the two sides face off in Sunday’s London derby. Fulham will make the short journey across the capital bidding to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat at Newcastle last weekend. The Cottagers have failed to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy