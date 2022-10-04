Read full article on original website
WGAL
Young chef has perfected the recipe for giving back
WGAL is introducing you to this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're people chosen for their extraordinary service to their community. A young man has been giving back for nearly 20 years and is no stranger to the kitchen. Every Friday, you can catch the "Stir It Up With...
'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday
YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
WGAL
Gold Star Garden celebrates anniversary in York County
YORK, Pa. — The Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden in York County is marking its 10th anniversary. On Wednesday, eight artists came to the garden to paint or sculpt their interpretation of the living veterans memorial. The event was a rain makeup day from the weekend.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Brides Magazine: Luxurious Bucks County Resort Is One of Pennsylvania’s Best Honeymoon Spots
One of the romantically ritzy suites, perfect for launching a honeymoon, at River House at Odette's.Image via River House at Odette's. The May 2021 issue of Brides highlights the four-season appeal of Pennsylvania for a newlywed getaway.
The Philadelphia Zoo is America's first zoo ... and it's most haunted!
The Philadelphia Zoo was chartered in 1859 making it America's First Zoo. With its rich history, it's believed the zoo may be haunted.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lots more to see than lovely leaves in Pennsylvania Dutch Country
HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Travel the quiet country roads of Lancaster County, and chances are you’ll catch a glimpse of its most famous tourist attraction: the plain-living Amish who arrived here in the early 1700s and still make do without the modern conveniences of electricity or telephones. We saw...
WGAL
Manheim Farm Show parade kicked off in Lancaster County on Wednesday
MANHEIM, Pa. — On Wednesday, people of all ages came out for the Manheim Farm Show parade. The event held each year during farm show week featured hundreds of floats, performers and animals. The parade could have been inspiration for a Hallmark movie with a small town, kids laughing...
What is an Albatwitch? Celebrate this uniquely Pennsylvania legend Saturday
Editor’s note: Watch throughout October for Paranormal PA, a series from PennLive exploring strange and unexplained phenomenon, from hauntings to Bigfoot sightings and everything in between. An apple-loving, pint-sized version of Bigfoot is the local bit of folklore at the heart of Albatwitch Day, which will be celebrated Saturday,...
Doylestown Native, Rock Legend Worked On Music For Upcoming Children’s Movie Featuring Beloved Character
The Doylestown rocker has used his talents for an upcoming kids movie. A big name in the alternative rock scene, who resides in Bucks County, recently announced his work on an upcoming children’s movie. Anthony Green, a rock legend with deep roots in Doylestown, just announced that he recently...
dairyherd.com
Ring of Glory: Pennsylvania teen chases dairy dreams after surviving house fire
It takes a lot of days in the barn to be ready for the ring at places such as the 2022 All-American Dairy Show in Harrisburg, Pa. For Reese Burdette and her family, each precious step along the way is quite literally a miracle. “Showing and going to shows are...
It’s Getting Darker Sooner East Texas, So When Do We Change The Clock?
It's inevitable, it's going to happen whether you like it or not, but this time change is the good kind of time change because when Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, you're going to get an extra hour of sleep. This is something that I know that all of us could use!
macaronikid.com
National Apple Harvest Festival
Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Apple country, The National Apple Harvest Festival celebrates the fall season with beautiful handmade crafts, delicious food, and jam-packed entertainment. The Festival has something for everyone with special attractions ranging from steam engine displays, live music, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations and so much more!
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
Lancaster Farming
Land of Little Horses Miniature Horse Theme Park Is A Land Like No Other
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Bill Baldwin chose an unusual path for his retirement. Instead of relaxing and slowing down, he chased an adventure. Baldwin can look out of his office window and see the slice of happiness he preserved. The smiling faces of generations pass through the nostalgic grounds. Land...
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
Story of Angel: Dog found 'clinging to life' in North Philly home now on road to recovery
Dog Rescued: "Angel was covered in live fleas and flea dirt. She was hypothermic, dehydrated, anemic, and had an increased respiratory rate and effort. The clock was ticking, and there was no time to waste," the PSCPA said.
Lancaster Farming
A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration
This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
New Greek restaurant to bring a taste of Mediterranean to Dauphin County
Owners of a Greek market stand with a growing clientele are expanding their brand. In the coming weeks, Yianni’s Gyros is opening in the former Wing Basket at 3911 Union Deposit Road at the Union Square Shopping Center in Susquehanna Township. The Politsopoulos family operates a Greek food booth...
