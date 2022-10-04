ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Young chef has perfected the recipe for giving back

WGAL is introducing you to this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're people chosen for their extraordinary service to their community. A young man has been giving back for nearly 20 years and is no stranger to the kitchen. Every Friday, you can catch the "Stir It Up With...
'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday

YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
Gold Star Garden celebrates anniversary in York County

YORK, Pa. — The Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden in York County is marking its 10th anniversary. On Wednesday, eight artists came to the garden to paint or sculpt their interpretation of the living veterans memorial. The event was a rain makeup day from the weekend.
Lots more to see than lovely leaves in Pennsylvania Dutch Country

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Travel the quiet country roads of Lancaster County, and chances are you’ll catch a glimpse of its most famous tourist attraction: the plain-living Amish who arrived here in the early 1700s and still make do without the modern conveniences of electricity or telephones. We saw...
Manheim Farm Show parade kicked off in Lancaster County on Wednesday

MANHEIM, Pa. — On Wednesday, people of all ages came out for the Manheim Farm Show parade. The event held each year during farm show week featured hundreds of floats, performers and animals. The parade could have been inspiration for a Hallmark movie with a small town, kids laughing...
National Apple Harvest Festival

Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Apple country, The National Apple Harvest Festival celebrates the fall season with beautiful handmade crafts, delicious food, and jam-packed entertainment. The Festival has something for everyone with special attractions ranging from steam engine displays, live music, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations and so much more!
A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration

This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
