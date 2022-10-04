ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

NBC San Diego

Second Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Killings of California Family of 4

The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence,...
NBC San Diego

Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard

Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
YourCentralValley.com

Dog of Merced kidnapping victims in ‘loving care’ of family

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming amount of concern from the community, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the dog that was seen at a business where four family members were kidnapped on Monday. The dog was seen in surveillance footage that captured the kidnapping of Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, Amandeep […]
YourCentralValley.com

Candlelight vigil for kidnapped Merced family found dead

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Merced on Thursday night for four family members who were found dead after being kidnapped from a business. The vigil for 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bob Hart Square in […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno woman pleads guilty to fraud schemes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno woman has pled guilty to two separate identity theft-related fraud schemes, according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say that 30-year-old Sarah Jo Sumpter of Fresno pled guilty on Friday, October 7 to one count of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. According to court […]
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Pedestrian killed on Highway 41 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have identified a 54-year-old pedestrian killed in a vehicle crash on Wednesday in the area of Highway 41 and north McKinley Ave. Officials say David Preciado of Fresno was within the central median of northbound State Route 41 when he ran out into the […]
ABC10

Person of interest in Merced family kidnapping in custody

MERCED, Calif. — A person of interest in the kidnapping of a baby, her mother and father, and her uncle in Merced is now in custody and in critical condition. According to a news release, detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards was used at an ATM in Atwater. A surveillance photo of the person making the transaction was similar to a surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.
NBC News

NBC News

