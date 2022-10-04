Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Merced kidnapping deaths: Ex-employee abducted Sikh family and his brother helped destroy evidence, sheriff says. What else we know
The man suspected of kidnapping and killing a California family in Merced this week was a former employee of the family business who allegedly had a previous dispute with them, authorities confirmed on Thursday. Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was booked into the Merced County Jail on four counts of murder...
NBC San Diego
Second Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Killings of California Family of 4
The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence,...
Sheriff outlines timeline of California family's kidnapping and murder
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened after a gunman kidnapped four family members.Oct. 6, 2022.
CA kidnapping: Community remembers family killed, who immigrated to US with 'American dream'
The family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2000s and eventually settled permanently in California. Those in the Sikh community say it's tragic knowing they came to this country searching for a better life - and then this.
Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard
Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
KMPH.com
Merced Kidnapping: Family of victims killed not asking for donations
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is making clear the family of the kidnapped and killed victims are not asking for any type of donations. As of now, no credible GoFundMe or other donation sites have been set up. According to the sheriff’s office, they...
Dog of Merced kidnapping victims in ‘loving care’ of family
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming amount of concern from the community, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the dog that was seen at a business where four family members were kidnapped on Monday. The dog was seen in surveillance footage that captured the kidnapping of Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, Amandeep […]
Candlelight vigil for kidnapped Merced family found dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Merced on Thursday night for four family members who were found dead after being kidnapped from a business. The vigil for 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bob Hart Square in […]
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural Area
All four Sikh family members who were abducted earlier this week in the US state of California, including an eight-month-old baby girl, have been brutally murdered in an orchard according to authorities.
Merced County kidnapping: New video shows suspect take 2 zip-tied family members, mom and baby
The Merced County Sheriff's Office released chilling new video Wednesday showing the moment a family of four, including an 8-month-old, was kidnapped.
Missing Merced family of 4 found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
KTVU FOX 2
Senseless killing of Merced family leaves community in shock
An uneasiness dominated the Merced community after a Sikh family was brutally murdered. Members of the Sikh community are urging calm saying the crime was not racially or culturally motivated.
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in CA
A Sikh family, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped at gunpoint from their gas station in central California by a man who destroyed evidence to cover his tracks.
Person of interest in Merced family kidnapping in custody
MERCED, Calif. — A person of interest in the kidnapping of a baby, her mother and father, and her uncle in Merced is now in custody and in critical condition. According to a news release, detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards was used at an ATM in Atwater. A surveillance photo of the person making the transaction was similar to a surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.
