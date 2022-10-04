ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Wichita Eagle

Game Prediction: #17 TCU Horned Frogs at #19 Kansas Jayhawks

Raise your hand if you had TCU vs Kansas as the biggest game of the year in the Big 12? Put your hand down Coach Leipold and Coach Dykes ..... anyone else? No one? Yeah, me neither, but here we are. The undefeated and 17th ranked TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) and the 19th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (5-0) square off this weekend in Lawrence for a huge Big 12 game.
Wichita Eagle

TCU at Kansas Jayhawks Odds, Predictions & Betting Preview

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. This is one of the biggest games of the weekend and could go a long way toward determining supremacy in the Big 12 this season. Both teams come into the contest undefeated and each possess a high-powered offense, but they’d likely be ranked higher if their respective defenses were stingier with the amount of points they’ve given up.
LAWRENCE, KS
FanSided

Major Kansas football announcement coming from AD Travis Goff

The good news surrounding Kansas football appears to be growing as Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff announced Thursday that a major announcement would be coming regarding the future of the program. While appearing as a guest on the ESPNU radio show on SiriusXM Thursday morning, Goff hinted at a lofty...
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

Everything you need to know about College GameDay in Lawrence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - University of Kansas football promises a weekend to remember starting Thursday as ESPN’s College GameDay will roll into Lawrence for the first time ever to set up the matchup between No. 19 Kansas vs. No. 17 TCU in front of a third straight sold-out crowd at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
LAWRENCE, KS
Wichita Eagle

KU basketball coach Bill Self evaluates Jayhawks' progress 10 days into preseason work

Bill Self likes what he’s seen from his Kansas Jayhawks basketball players on the court since the official start of the 2022-23 preseason a week and a half ago. “Practice has been good. It probably hasn’t been great,” he said, “because we’ve been going now six or seven days, and I think we’ve shown flashes of being really good, but we’re also inconsistent,” Self, KU’s 20th-year coach, told The Star on Wednesday night at the Coaches Vs. Cancer Rock Chalk Tipoff at the Crown Automotive Ballroom in Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Is Mike Garrett a superstar hiding in plain sight?

Kansas football is making a lot of folks around here really happy. That includes the guys who broadcast the games... Today, KCTV5’s Neal Jones shows us how a winning football team shines over the airwaves. A look at what’s on the menu at Arrowhead. Updated: 3 hours ago.
LAWRENCE, KS
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Warning, frost possible tonight, cover your plants

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now officially two weeks into our fall season and there are some signs in the atmosphere that one of our first big cool-downs is on the way. We’ve asked our meteorologists how to protect your gardens. *FREEZE WARNING* – Saturday Morning – Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington counties *FROST ADVISORY* – […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS

Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO's 'The Last of Us'

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has confirmed that there were rolling roadblocks on I-435 today due to filming for HBO’s “The Last of Us.”. On Monday, @KansasCityKDOT posted on Twitter that travel delays of up to 15 minutes were expected for both directions of I-435 on Tuesday. They said the delays would be between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue due to a “scheduled event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
KSNT News

18-year-old seriously injured in Kansas car crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old male sustained serious injuries during a car crash in Franklin County on Thursday. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 6 a Chevy Silverado 1500 was traveling north on Interstate 35 near mile marker 198 when the driver side tires dropped off the road […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS

Community Policy