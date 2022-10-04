Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
KU Jayhawks football vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Prediction, betting line, TV for Saturday
If No. 19-ranked Kansas is able to defeat No. 17 TCU on Saturday at Booth Memorial Stadium, it would mark the KU football program’s first victory over a ranked opponent since 2010. Back on Sept. 11, 2010, the unranked Jayhawks defeated No. 15 Georgia Tech 28-25 in Lawrence. A...
Wichita Eagle
Live updates: It’s game day (and GameDay is in Lawrence) for KU Jayhawks vs. TCU Frogs
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold was interviewed on ESPN’s “College GameDay” a few hours before the Jayhawks faced TCU. Leipold was asked about KU selling out for three straight games. What does that mean to him?. “First of all, thank you for being here because it means...
Wichita Eagle
Game Prediction: #17 TCU Horned Frogs at #19 Kansas Jayhawks
Raise your hand if you had TCU vs Kansas as the biggest game of the year in the Big 12? Put your hand down Coach Leipold and Coach Dykes ..... anyone else? No one? Yeah, me neither, but here we are. The undefeated and 17th ranked TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) and the 19th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (5-0) square off this weekend in Lawrence for a huge Big 12 game.
Wichita Eagle
KU football facility improvements to be ‘incredibly significant in magnitude,’ AD says
The project to renovate/improve the University of Kansas’ Booth Memorial Stadium and Anderson Family Football Complex will be paid for by “private donations, economic development funds, premium seating sales in the stadium and future development opportunities that will be created on the site,” KU’s athletic department announced on Friday.
KU coach Bill Self will pump up Chiefs fans on Arrowhead Stadium drum deck
KU basketball coach Bill Self will act as the drum honoree for Monday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Vegas Raiders.
Wichita Eagle
On eve of TCU game, Kansas Athletics unveils plans for football facilities overhaul
The University of Kansas is moving forward with its project to renovate the football stadium, KU’s athletic department announced Friday in naming HNTB as the lead architect in partnership with Lawrence-based Multistudio and Nation’s Group. The entire “11th and Mississippi Project” aims to transform the area near the...
Wichita Eagle
TCU at Kansas Jayhawks Odds, Predictions & Betting Preview
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. This is one of the biggest games of the weekend and could go a long way toward determining supremacy in the Big 12 this season. Both teams come into the contest undefeated and each possess a high-powered offense, but they’d likely be ranked higher if their respective defenses were stingier with the amount of points they’ve given up.
Major Kansas football announcement coming from AD Travis Goff
The good news surrounding Kansas football appears to be growing as Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff announced Thursday that a major announcement would be coming regarding the future of the program. While appearing as a guest on the ESPNU radio show on SiriusXM Thursday morning, Goff hinted at a lofty...
KWCH.com
Everything you need to know about College GameDay in Lawrence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - University of Kansas football promises a weekend to remember starting Thursday as ESPN’s College GameDay will roll into Lawrence for the first time ever to set up the matchup between No. 19 Kansas vs. No. 17 TCU in front of a third straight sold-out crowd at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
KU basketball coach Bill Self evaluates Jayhawks’ progress 10 days into preseason work
Bill Self likes what he’s seen from his Kansas Jayhawks basketball players on the court since the official start of the 2022-23 preseason a week and a half ago. “Practice has been good. It probably hasn’t been great,” he said, “because we’ve been going now six or seven days, and I think we’ve shown flashes of being really good, but we’re also inconsistent,” Self, KU’s 20th-year coach, told The Star on Wednesday night at the Coaches Vs. Cancer Rock Chalk Tipoff at the Crown Automotive Ballroom in Lawrence.
footballscoop.com
Despite dismal performance, Iowa AD gives offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz a vote of confidence
To examine Iowa football is to exercise a study in contrasts. Is this a national championship contender held back by a worst-in-class offense? Or is it a 2-10 team propped up by a nationally elite defense?. The biggest mystery of all is this: How can the football experts in the...
KCTV 5
Is Mike Garrett a superstar hiding in plain sight?
Kansas football is making a lot of folks around here really happy. That includes the guys who broadcast the games... Today, KCTV5’s Neal Jones shows us how a winning football team shines over the airwaves. A look at what’s on the menu at Arrowhead. Updated: 3 hours ago.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
kcur.org
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic for the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, and decided to turn around and go home.
Warning, frost possible tonight, cover your plants
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now officially two weeks into our fall season and there are some signs in the atmosphere that one of our first big cool-downs is on the way. We’ve asked our meteorologists how to protect your gardens. *FREEZE WARNING* – Saturday Morning – Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington counties *FROST ADVISORY* – […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
KCTV 5
Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has confirmed that there were rolling roadblocks on I-435 today due to filming for HBO’s “The Last of Us.”. On Monday, @KansasCityKDOT posted on Twitter that travel delays of up to 15 minutes were expected for both directions of I-435 on Tuesday. They said the delays would be between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue due to a “scheduled event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.”
Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
18-year-old seriously injured in Kansas car crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old male sustained serious injuries during a car crash in Franklin County on Thursday. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 6 a Chevy Silverado 1500 was traveling north on Interstate 35 near mile marker 198 when the driver side tires dropped off the road […]
