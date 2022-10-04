Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Domestic Situation with a Barricaded Person
On October 6, 2022, at 6:45 PM, Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Center Street for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers determined that Joseph Brown (30, Joliet) had battered two adult females in the residence. During this initial response, Brown had fled the residence prior to the arrival by Officers. A short time later, Officers responded back to the residence after it was reported that Brown had returned to the home. Information gathered at this time led Officers to believe that Brown may be possibly armed and alone in the basement of the residence. Officers made numerous attempts to communicate with Brown and received no response.
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
oakpark.com
Thursday Night Out sees surge in support
After a two-year hiatus, Downtown Oak Park’s signature dine-around event made a triumphant return this summer. Thursday Night Out, held every week from June through August, is known for drawing a crowd of food and music lovers and 2022 was no exception. The summer event series generated more than $200,000 in revenue with nearly 8,000 attendees over the course of the series.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sings TikTok karaoke amid 37% increase in violent crime
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a TikTok video including her singing karaoke while the city experiences a 37% rise in violent crime when compared to 2021.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Some Worth officials are concerned about SAFE-T Act
A controversial criminal justice law that goes into effect on Jan. 1 has some Worth public officials apprehensive and believe it will actually cause an increase in crime. Worth resident Jack McGrath said that varying opinions about the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or the SAFE-T Act, have arrived in mailings at his home.
newcity.com
A Killer and A Movie: When Two Brutal Murders Brought Fear to Chicago
On October 18, 1955, two weeks before Halloween, the naked, dead bodies of three boys, two brothers aged eleven and thirteen, and another boy aged fourteen, were found in the forest preserve near the border of the city’s Northwest Side. They had been bound, gagged with tape, sexually assaulted and murdered. Little more than a year later, the naked, frozen bodies of two sisters, aged fifteen and thirteen, were found in a wooded creek bed just outside of Chicago’s Southwest Side. While the city had seen its share of crime, it had been largely confined to gangsters or in ethnic enclaves. Both crimes were committed in neighborhoods known for quiet bungalows. Not only were the children murdered, the two crimes were sexual in nature. Despite massive investigations where an estimated 4,300 people were interviewed, the killers from both crimes remained at large. Doors were locked. Shades were drawn. Children who had previously played in the streets were kept inside. Chicago’s land of “Leave It to Beaver” became “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” Perhaps the first time in its history, the average Chicago family lived in fear.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
wjol.com
Chicago Man Arrested Following Bolingbrook Traffic Stop
On October 6th at approximately 3:25 pm, members of the BPD Problem Oriented Policing Unit effected a traffic stop in the area of 115th St and Weber Rd for moving traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle had a revoked driver’s license and two active warrants for his arrest. During the subsequent investigation, officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and a quantity of cannabis from the vehicle. Juan Jose Morales, 32, of the 6000 block of Rhodes Ave in Chicago, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, two active warrants, and multiple traffic offenses. Morales was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
4 charged following Wood Dale barricade situation
CHICAGO - Four people were charged following a barricade situation in Wood Dale Tuesday evening. Wood Dale police responded to the area of Ash Avenue and Irving Park Road around 4:30 p.m. after two men were firing shots into the air. Police say the two men ran into a home...
37-year-old beat by two women in Lakeview, police say
CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was beaten by two women in Lakeview, according to Chicago police. The woman was walking out of a gas station on the 3500 block of North Halsted Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday when two women struck her in the face and stole her purse — containing her credit cards. The […]
City attorneys seek to reverse order that Lightfoot testify in CPD whistleblower lawsuit
CHICAGO — Attorneys for the city are asking a Cook County judge to reverse a previous ruling in a last-ditch effort to spare Mayor Lori Lightfoot from testifying about the alleged “code of silence” within the Chicago Police Department. Last month, Cook County Judge Thomas More Donnelly ordered Lightfoot sit for an hour-long deposition as […]
fox32chicago.com
Wood Dale barricade situation ends in arrests
WOOD DALE, Ill. - Several people were arrested after a shooting and barricade situation Tuesday night in northwest suburban Wood Dale. Neighbors told police they hear multiple gunshots around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street, police said. Police took people into...
Skokie police: Young boy found walking alone is reunited with family
A young child was found walking alone in north suburban Skokie Friday morning has been reunited, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes
CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
Gang member charged with triple shooting in Humboldt Park, gunning down rival in hair salon
CHICAGO - A reputed gang member suspected of gunning down a rival in a Lawndale hair salon last year was arrested this week after he was implicated in a triple shooting in Humboldt Park, according to Cook County prosecutors. Ishmael Simpson initially came under police scrutiny following a shooting at...
Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone
Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
KMOV
Attempted burglary in St. Charles is 7th gun store targeted recently
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- The St. Charles Police Department and the ATF are investigating an attempted break-in around 5 a.m. at Kevin’s Guns on Duchesne Drive. Police say the thieves stole a 2013 Hyundai Elantra a few blocks from the store and attempted to drive the car through the front of the store.
'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield to be resurrected this weekend after controversy
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Will the suburban "Stranger Things" house be resurrected after a neighbor’s complaints shut them down last weekend?. On Wednesday, the homeowners visited Joliet City Hall to make sure they weren't breaking any rules. Although the house is in Plainfield, the city of Joliet provides services. Joliet...
Nearly 15 years ago, suburban high school teacher allegedly impregnated student then convinced her to have abortion
A teacher at Riverside-Brookfield High School is on paid leave after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student when he was a basketball coach at Elmwood Park High School more than ten years ago.
meteamedia.org
District issues safety alert regarding man attending district athletic events
District 204 administrators alerted parents on Wednesday about students giving their telephone numbers to a man who has been attending district athletic events. Registration and Residency Administrative Assistant Jeannie Dina notified parents of this activity, addressing concerns of a man by the name of Ed (Eddie) Leinweber. The man has been attending student athletic games in our district and has been sighted taking pictures with students.
