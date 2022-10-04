ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolingbrook, IL

Semi truck rollover shuts down lanes on Route 53 near Palatine

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Traffic was building on Route 53 near Palatine after a crash caused a semi truck to roll over Friday morning. All northbound traffic was forced off at Kirchhoff Road. Two passenger vehicles are involved in the crash. No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 
PALATINE, IL
Home Avenue Bridge to get more homey

The Home Avenue pedestrian bridge offers walkers and cyclists a safe and convenient path across the Eisenhower Expressway, while linking the north and south halves of Oak Park. But the bridge itself is something of an eyesore. Its functionality is its only quality. And that functionality is deteriorating. “It’s a...
OAK PARK, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Illinois Traffic
Bolingbrook, IL
Traffic
Police Blotter: Woman pepper sprays train passenger

A Chicago resident was pepper sprayed in the face by a female passenger while riding the CTA Green Line at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 1 in the 300 block of South Boulevard. The Oak Park Police Department is investigating the battery. According to Detective Commander Schonella Stewart, the female passenger accused...
CHICAGO, IL
Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’

LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
CHICAGO, IL
Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car

Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Police Blotter for Friday, October 7th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 43-year-old Darin Bracken, on a Will County warrant. He...
WILL COUNTY, IL
District issues safety alert regarding man attending district athletic events

District 204 administrators alerted parents on Wednesday about students giving their telephone numbers to a man who has been attending district athletic events. Registration and Residency Administrative Assistant Jeannie Dina notified parents of this activity, addressing concerns of a man by the name of Ed (Eddie) Leinweber. The man has been attending student athletic games in our district and has been sighted taking pictures with students.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car

An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
OAK LAWN, IL
One Person Injured in Accident on Interstate 80

One person was injured in an accident that occurred on Interstate 80 between Morris and Seneca around 2:20 on Thursday afternoon. That’s according to the Morris Fire Department. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes around mile marker 108. One person was transported to Morris Hospital while another individual refused treatment.
MORRIS, IL

