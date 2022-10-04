Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Apply to receive $500 each month of stimulus moneyJake WellsCook County, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
Semi truck rollover shuts down lanes on Route 53 near Palatine
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Traffic was building on Route 53 near Palatine after a crash caused a semi truck to roll over Friday morning. All northbound traffic was forced off at Kirchhoff Road. Two passenger vehicles are involved in the crash. No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
oakpark.com
Home Avenue Bridge to get more homey
The Home Avenue pedestrian bridge offers walkers and cyclists a safe and convenient path across the Eisenhower Expressway, while linking the north and south halves of Oak Park. But the bridge itself is something of an eyesore. Its functionality is its only quality. And that functionality is deteriorating. “It’s a...
'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield to be resurrected this weekend after controversy
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Will the suburban "Stranger Things" house be resurrected after a neighbor’s complaints shut them down last weekend?. On Wednesday, the homeowners visited Joliet City Hall to make sure they weren't breaking any rules. Although the house is in Plainfield, the city of Joliet provides services. Joliet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Staff scrambling for supplies due to high demand for cooking class at South Side school
CHICAGO - When an entry-level cooking class was announced at Lindblom Math & Science Academy in Englewood, demand to enroll was so high that it left staff scrambling to procure enough supplies. "We didn't know we would get 90-plus students to sign up," said Teacher Paul DeRonne. But that's just...
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Woman pepper sprays train passenger
A Chicago resident was pepper sprayed in the face by a female passenger while riding the CTA Green Line at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 1 in the 300 block of South Boulevard. The Oak Park Police Department is investigating the battery. According to Detective Commander Schonella Stewart, the female passenger accused...
Some lanes closed on downtown Naperville bridge after deterioration found in inspection
The bridge is expected to be replaced next spring.
blockclubchicago.org
Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’
LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centipedes may be scoping out your home
Some people are seeing more centipedes in their homes as the weather gets cooler, and a bug expert says that could mean a home is infected with other pests.
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
If you want to see something really scary, head to Oak Lawn
The Midnight Terror Haunted House is the stuff of nightmares. They have been nominated again for one of the top ten haunted houses in the country by USA Today. Tim McGill took a tour on Good Day Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban high school searching for missing Macaw last seen in Country Club Hills
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. - A suburban high school is asking for the public's help in locating a beloved class pet. Blue the Macaw went missing over the weekend after going home with a student. Blue has been part of the ZooBot class at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for almost 20 years. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car
Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, October 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 43-year-old Darin Bracken, on a Will County warrant. He...
4 charged following Wood Dale barricade situation
CHICAGO - Four people were charged following a barricade situation in Wood Dale Tuesday evening. Wood Dale police responded to the area of Ash Avenue and Irving Park Road around 4:30 p.m. after two men were firing shots into the air. Police say the two men ran into a home...
meteamedia.org
District issues safety alert regarding man attending district athletic events
District 204 administrators alerted parents on Wednesday about students giving their telephone numbers to a man who has been attending district athletic events. Registration and Residency Administrative Assistant Jeannie Dina notified parents of this activity, addressing concerns of a man by the name of Ed (Eddie) Leinweber. The man has been attending student athletic games in our district and has been sighted taking pictures with students.
Forest Park pleads for more help as overdoses on CTA trains continue to rise
"We are more than willing to do our part," Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins said, regarding the increase in overdoses at CTA stops in the village.
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car
An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
wcsjnews.com
One Person Injured in Accident on Interstate 80
One person was injured in an accident that occurred on Interstate 80 between Morris and Seneca around 2:20 on Thursday afternoon. That’s according to the Morris Fire Department. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes around mile marker 108. One person was transported to Morris Hospital while another individual refused treatment.
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
Comments / 1