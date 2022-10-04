Read full article on original website
Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
Sarah Logan Returning to WWE?
This week’s WWE SmackDown featured a segment vignette that hints at a debut or return. A man stated that “fools” should not mistake their absence for weakness because they have grown stronger. A woman sounding like Sarah Logan spoke next about praying to Valhalla. Logan also appeared in an August-aired Viking Raiders vignette.
Jimmy Smith Reveals What Happened Backstage During His Last WWE RAW
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy Smith will no longer be working for WWE as a result of the company’s commentary shakeup. During the course of his Unlocking the Cage show, Smith provided additional information regarding his departure. “I have never gotten used to articles about myself or anything like...
Bayley Hints at Making a WWE NXT Return
WWE star Bayley has hinted that she may return to NXT for a match following Tuesday’s episode. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez were featured on this week’s show as part of a Grayson Waller Effect segment to take their feud to the next level. Waller made the announcement that in two weeks, Jade and Perez will choose their respective opponents for the upcoming match, and he stated that the entire WWE roster is fair game.
Impact Bound for Glory Results – October 7, 2022
Impact Bound for Glory Results – October 7, 2022. Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Dirty Dango. The former Fandango in WWE has answered Myers’ open challenge. The crowd chanted for him. They locked up and Dango, sporting shorter blonde hair, broke clean in the corner. Myers grabbed a side headlock and was sent into the ropes. He shoulderblocked Dango down to the mat, then did so a second time, Dango went up and over during an exchange and nailed a dropkick. He worked over Brian’s arm.
Potential Bray Wyatt WWE Return Clue Emerges Ahead of Extreme Rules
WWE has been sending White Rabbit clues through social media via QR codes on RAW and SmackDown for several weeks, and the general consensus appears to be that this is all leading up to the return of Bray Wyatt. This is being kept top secret, and only a few people...
Andrade El Idolo Punched Sammy Guevara in an Apparent Attempt to Get Fired by AEW
Andrade El Idolo was sent home by AEW on Wednesday night after he got into a fight backstage with Sammy Guevara, who was working the main event of Dynamite. This occurred after they had a verbal altercation on Twitter, during which Guevara accused El Idolo of wanting to make a comeback in WWE.
What Should Tony Khan Do Now?
Just a day after Sammy Guevara and Andrade trended on social media for their public disagreements, there was another backstage fight in All Elite Wrestling. There are conflicting reports, with TMZ’s claim that Sammy threw the first punch and then Andrade responded with a punch, and also the claim from The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer that it was actually Andrade that threw punches that Sammy didn’t respond to.
WWE SmackDown Results – October 7, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. He says there will come a time when you believe that everything is finished. That is the beginning. He welcomes everyone to Fox and the season premiere of Smackdown. Roman Reigns’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring with...
Tony Khan Asked About CM Punk, Bray Wyatt, Cody Rhodes, MJF, WWE Changes and More
AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Ariel Helwani for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan spoke about the future of the company, as well as several other topics, including some of the developments that have taken place in the ongoing conflict with WWE and MJF.
What Andrade vs. Guevara Says About AEW
Just after it appeared that the backstage turmoil within All Elite Wrestling had finally settled, a new dispute was trending was social media this week, as Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to fire back at Andrade, who said in an interview that Guevara complained that he hit him too hard in their matches. As is often the case in the often carny world of professional wrestling, many assumed that this was a work, but even if it’s not, none of this latest backstage conflict is good news for the perception of the company.
Former WWE Star Now a Full-time Coach at the Performance Center
Biff Busick, better known by his ring name Oney Lorcan, is now working full-time with WWE as a coach. It was previously reported that he was working as a guest coach at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer...
AEW Investigation Still Not Finished Due to Legal Threats and One Party Being Uncooperative
During the course of this week, Tony Khan participated in a few interviews, and each time, he stated that he would not comment on the incident that took place between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite a month ago. Khan did not provide a response when he was asked to comment on the question of whether or not CM Punk was still employed by the company or whether or not The Elite would reunite.
WWE Developmental Wrestlers Expected to Make Their TV Debuts Soon
As WWE continues to tweak the vision of NXT, it appears that some new faces may be in line to make their official WWE debut soon. WWE has lost the bright colors of NXT 2.0 and dropped the name as they enter a new era, while reintroducing the black and gold colors and a new logo. They also changed the look of the show slightly because the LED Displays are different. With the cancellation of NXT UK, more talent from that brand has appeared on NXT television.
Possible Changes to WWE RAW Next Monday for the “Season Premiere”
Fans can expect that WWE will make a change to the commentary team for the next week’s episode of RAW. Monday’s episode of Raw is the show’s season premiere, and as such, WWE usually makes minor changes such as updating the graphics and intro video package. According...
Top WWE Star on the Verge of Returning to the Ring
A top WWE star appears to be returning. Becky Lynch was spotted backstage at RAW in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to PWInsider. When a wrestler returns to the ring a few weeks or months after an injury, it’s usually a sign that they’re on their way back; otherwise, they wouldn’t be on the road with the rest of the crew.
What Happened Before and After WWE SmackDown, Matt Riddle Wrestles
Prior to this week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere from Worcester, Massachusetts’ DCU Center, Shinsuke Nakamura beat Angel Garza in a dark match. Matt Riddle defeated Damien Priest in a match that was completely different from what had been advertised locally, Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz for the U.S. Title.
Bobby Fish Making His Pro Boxing Debut Next Month on Floyd Mayweather’s Card
Bobby Fish is set to make his pro boxing debut. Fish will face Boateng Prempeh on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deiji Olatunji on Sunday, November 13 from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, according to the Global Titans Fight Series. “@thebobbyfish makes the transition and bold leap...
Tony Khan Addresses Why He Hasn’t Updated the AEW Power Rankings
According to AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative Tony Khan, the AEW weekly Power Rankings have not been updated since late August for a reason. Khan was recently asked by ComicBook’s Connor Casey if the concept of AEW’s rankings system is dead. “I haven’t updated...
