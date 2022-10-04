A former real estate broker is being sued by his former partner for allegedly embezzling more than $250,000 from two Meredith realty companies. Walker G Harman Sr. of Dallas, Texas, alleges Robert Wichland, his New Hampshire partner at Bayside Rentals LLC and Bayside Realty LLC, embezzled money for years and was enabled by his accountant and friend, Richard Pendergast, another New Hampshire resident, according to the complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Concord by his son, Walker G Harman Jr., a New York attorney, with local counsel Benjamin T. King of Douglas Leonard & Garvey in Concord.

