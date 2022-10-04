Read full article on original website
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!Dianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMassachusetts State
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
Mass. landscaper Scott Herzog sentenced for not reporting $1.5M to IRS
A Norwell landscaper was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Thursday and fined $100,000 for failing to report $1.5 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. While operating Herzog Landscape Solutions out of Hingham, owner Scott Herzog...
Report: Massachusetts ballot question 4 slight risk of tracking undocumented immigrants
Question 4 will ask you whether you support current law in allowing undocumented immigrants to legally obtain a driver's license.
Massachusetts ballot question 2 on regulation of dental insurance
Ballot question 2 could make the state the first to regulate dental insurance premiums.
iheart.com
McKee, Kalus Spar Over RICAS Results Release
So contentious is the race for governor in Rhode Island that there is a dispute about when the Education Department will release RICAS test scores. Education officials say it won’t be until after the election. Governor McKee says that’s the call of the education department. Republican Ashley Kalus...
Mass. taxpayers face critical deadline this month for relief checks
A key deadline is fast approaching for Massachusetts taxpayers. Bay Staters must file their 2021 personal income tax returns by Oct. 17 if they did not meet the initial deadline last April. “Reminder: It’s an extension of time to file, not to pay,” state officials wrote in a recent blog...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
nhbr.com
Ex-New Hampshire real estate broker sued over alleged embezzlement
A former real estate broker is being sued by his former partner for allegedly embezzling more than $250,000 from two Meredith realty companies. Walker G Harman Sr. of Dallas, Texas, alleges Robert Wichland, his New Hampshire partner at Bayside Rentals LLC and Bayside Realty LLC, embezzled money for years and was enabled by his accountant and friend, Richard Pendergast, another New Hampshire resident, according to the complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Concord by his son, Walker G Harman Jr., a New York attorney, with local counsel Benjamin T. King of Douglas Leonard & Garvey in Concord.
FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
WCVB
Question 4 debate: Should voters overturn controversial driver's license law?
BOSTON — Voters are being asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. The referendum on the law will appear as Question No. 4 on the ballot in...
12 News/RWU Poll: Most RI voters oppose $60M for new soccer stadium
The stadium deal has been a controversial issue this election cycle, and voters from all parties oppose the plan.
Washington Examiner
Republican Allan Fung leads Democrat in deep-blue Rhode Island district: Poll
For the first time in nearly 30 years, a Republican could win Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District, according to a new poll. Republican Allan Fung is leading Democrat Seth Magaziner in the race 46% to 40%, with 9% of voters undecided, a WPRI-Roger Williams University poll found. The poll notably surveyed a scant 254 likely voters and had a large margin of error of plus or minus 6.2 percentage points, but it echoes previous findings in a stark warning for Democrats.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman sentenced to 1 day in jail for over $250,000 in benefits fraud
BOSTON – A Massachusetts woman was sentenced yesterday for fraudulently receiving Social Security disability benefits, MassHealth, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Section 8 housing assistance. Maribel Rodriguez, 63, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to time served (approximately one day) and three years...
Scrubs Magazine
Providence Hospital System Reverses Aggressive Collections Tactic. Refunds 700 Patients.
One of the largest non-profit hospitals in the U.S. has been caught using aggressive debt collection tactics to get money from patients who never should’ve been charged for healthcare services. Providence Hospital System has now agreed to refund some 700 low-income patients who were charged for care that should’ve been free.
Reserve your seat: RI Congressional District 2 Debate
Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung will go head-to-head at PPAC at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Parents rights group files complaint alleging casting of a school play violates the Civil Rights Act
Auditions for a Newton North High School theater production appear to be only open to students of color, which Parents Defending Education says violates the Civil Rights Act.
johnstonsunrise.net
MAYOR ON CANNABIS SHOPS: ‘Do you really want this kind of business in Johnston?’
Johnston voters will decide whether recreational pot shops will open in town. The local rules and regulations for cannabis use in Rhode Island are changing. One pot ordinance prohibiting outdoor cannabis use in town recently passed Town Council, and the other measure, deciding whether to allow recreational pot sellers in town storefronts, will be decided by a referendum on Johnston’s General Election ballot in November.
Hodgson Addresses Inmate Suicide, Shrugs off Healey
Republican Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson appeared on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight on Wednesday to attempt to set the record straight on the suicide of a high-profile detainee that occurred at Ash Street Jail in New Bedford, as well as discuss his campaign for reelection, and take calls from the audience.
Boston Globe
Readers say yes on Question 3: ‘Our state’s alcohol laws are archaic’
Seventy-five percent of readers say they're voting yes on Question 3. Liquor retailers in Massachusetts are eager to see the number of alcohol licenses they can hold increase, and come election day, many Boston.com readers say Bay Staters should make it happen by casting their ballots. ELECTIONS:. Question 3 on...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts nurse facing up to 4 years in prison for stealing fentanyl, including from a patient
BOSTON – A former nurse pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to diverting opioids from two Massachusetts hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for Feb. 7, 2023. Tarr was charged by an Information on Sept. 12, 2022.
