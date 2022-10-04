ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

iheart.com

McKee, Kalus Spar Over RICAS Results Release

So contentious is the race for governor in Rhode Island that there is a dispute about when the Education Department will release RICAS test scores. Education officials say it won’t be until after the election. Governor McKee says that’s the call of the education department. Republican Ashley Kalus...
WNAW 94.7

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
nhbr.com

Ex-New Hampshire real estate broker sued over alleged embezzlement

A former real estate broker is being sued by his former partner for allegedly embezzling more than $250,000 from two Meredith realty companies. Walker G Harman Sr. of Dallas, Texas, alleges Robert Wichland, his New Hampshire partner at Bayside Rentals LLC and Bayside Realty LLC, embezzled money for years and was enabled by his accountant and friend, Richard Pendergast, another New Hampshire resident, according to the complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Concord by his son, Walker G Harman Jr., a New York attorney, with local counsel Benjamin T. King of Douglas Leonard & Garvey in Concord.
thisweekinworcester.com

FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
Washington Examiner

Republican Allan Fung leads Democrat in deep-blue Rhode Island district: Poll

For the first time in nearly 30 years, a Republican could win Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District, according to a new poll. Republican Allan Fung is leading Democrat Seth Magaziner in the race 46% to 40%, with 9% of voters undecided, a WPRI-Roger Williams University poll found. The poll notably surveyed a scant 254 likely voters and had a large margin of error of plus or minus 6.2 percentage points, but it echoes previous findings in a stark warning for Democrats.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman sentenced to 1 day in jail for over $250,000 in benefits fraud

BOSTON – A Massachusetts woman was sentenced yesterday for fraudulently receiving Social Security disability benefits, MassHealth, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Section 8 housing assistance. Maribel Rodriguez, 63, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to time served (approximately one day) and three years...
johnstonsunrise.net

MAYOR ON CANNABIS SHOPS: ‘Do you really want this kind of business in Johnston?’

Johnston voters will decide whether recreational pot shops will open in town. The local rules and regulations for cannabis use in Rhode Island are changing. One pot ordinance prohibiting outdoor cannabis use in town recently passed Town Council, and the other measure, deciding whether to allow recreational pot sellers in town storefronts, will be decided by a referendum on Johnston’s General Election ballot in November.
1420 WBSM

Hodgson Addresses Inmate Suicide, Shrugs off Healey

Republican Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson appeared on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight on Wednesday to attempt to set the record straight on the suicide of a high-profile detainee that occurred at Ash Street Jail in New Bedford, as well as discuss his campaign for reelection, and take calls from the audience.
fallriverreporter.com

Former Massachusetts nurse facing up to 4 years in prison for stealing fentanyl, including from a patient

BOSTON – A former nurse pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to diverting opioids from two Massachusetts hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for Feb. 7, 2023. Tarr was charged by an Information on Sept. 12, 2022.
