Christina Ricci will always be an Addams family member in our hearts, even if she’s not playing little Wednesday Addams anymore. But it’s clear the Yellowjackets star always has a fondness for the darker things in life, especially when it comes to her wardrobe. As a holiday treat, Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton decided to bring a bit of that darkness to a new photoshoot. And we’re seriously getting Morticia and Gomez Addams vibes from this. On Oct 5, Ricci uploaded the photo with the caption, “This is what I’ll be wearing to Xmas dinner 🎄🎄🎄 Mom and Dad ❤️‍🔥...

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO