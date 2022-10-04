ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

an17.com

Unidentified man arrested; accused of burglarizing Mandeville-area business

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an unidentified man who was caught in the act while burglarizing a Mandeville-area business. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday (October 7) morning, STPSO deputies were dispatched to a business in the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 near Mandeville in reference to a burglary in progress.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WJTV 12

Attempted murder suspect, woman arrested in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect and a woman on drug charges on October 5. Deputies said they received information that Demarques Washington was on Gradyville Road. They said he had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that happened on April […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
brproud.com

Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
PIERRE PART, LA
cenlanow.com

Inmate attacked by three others inside Washington Parish Jail

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Three inmates were arrested in Washington Parish for assaulting another inmate this week. According to deputies from the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Monday (Oct. 3), 20-year-old Elisha Brown initiated the assault, and two other inmates, Travon D. Washington and Aaron Little joined in on the attack.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: traffic stop yields drugs

On October 6, 2022, at approximately 3:15 PM, patrol officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Blvd. Upon approaching the vehicle KPD officer smelled burning marijuana emanating from the vehicle, officers also observed a small child sitting unrestrained in the back seat. Subsequent investigation resulted in the seizure of 62.7 grams of marijuana individually packaged by weight, 24 grams of cocaine and a digital scale from inside the vehicle. Kendall Lloyd, 27, from Kenner was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute both Cocaine and Marijuana, Cruelty to a Juvenile, no driver’s license and outstanding attachments.
KENNER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Jacob Banks, age 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on October 5, 2022, before United States District Judge Lance M. Africk to violating the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: Metairie man arrested for armed robbery

On September 25, 2022, at 8:45 PM, the Brothers Food Mart located at 3049 Loyola Drive, Kenner, was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and robbed the business of the money from the register. The cashier described the suspect as having a heart shaped tattoo under his eye.
KENNER, LA
WAFB

Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In court documents filed Thursday, prosecutors included photographs of the vast amount of weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia they say deputies seized from a Baton Rouge church and two other locations as part of multi-week drug investigation. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office undercover...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school

Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
COVINGTON, LA
theadvocate.com

6 people indicted on 1st degree murder in Washington Parish armed robbery case, DA says

Six Bogalusa residents were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in a first-degree murder case, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's office. Teretha Carter-Johnson, 43; Christopher L. Ramsey, 30; Freddie McGowan, 46; Michael L. James, 18; and Errica Nicole Shreve Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the homicide of Travis Edwards Davis.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Six Bogalusa residents arrested, accused in murder case

BOGALUSA, La. — Six Bogalusa residents are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them in a first-degree murder case. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Teretha Carter Johnson, 43, Christopher Ramsey, 30, Freddie McGowan, 46, Michael James, 18, and Errica Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder against Travis Edward Davis.
BOGALUSA, LA

