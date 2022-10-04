On October 6, 2022, at approximately 3:15 PM, patrol officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Blvd. Upon approaching the vehicle KPD officer smelled burning marijuana emanating from the vehicle, officers also observed a small child sitting unrestrained in the back seat. Subsequent investigation resulted in the seizure of 62.7 grams of marijuana individually packaged by weight, 24 grams of cocaine and a digital scale from inside the vehicle. Kendall Lloyd, 27, from Kenner was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute both Cocaine and Marijuana, Cruelty to a Juvenile, no driver’s license and outstanding attachments.

KENNER, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO