Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
St. Tammany deputy injured after trying to arrest a burglary suspect
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested an unknown man who is being accused of breaking into a Mandeville business and attempting to break into the business' safe. Deputies were dispatched to a business on the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 for a...
an17.com
Unidentified man arrested; accused of burglarizing Mandeville-area business
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an unidentified man who was caught in the act while burglarizing a Mandeville-area business. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday (October 7) morning, STPSO deputies were dispatched to a business in the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 near Mandeville in reference to a burglary in progress.
brproud.com
Woman accused of lying to deputies about hiding wanted man in home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
Attempted murder suspect, woman arrested in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect and a woman on drug charges on October 5. Deputies said they received information that Demarques Washington was on Gradyville Road. They said he had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that happened on April […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
NOLA.com
Man accused of cutting hole in side of Mandeville building in burglary attempt
A man is accused of cutting a hole in the side of a Mandeville area building in an attempt to burglarize the business, St. Tammany authorities said Friday. Once inside, authorities say the man was using power tools to try to break into the safe when sheriff's deputies arrived. He...
cenlanow.com
Inmate attacked by three others inside Washington Parish Jail
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Three inmates were arrested in Washington Parish for assaulting another inmate this week. According to deputies from the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Monday (Oct. 3), 20-year-old Elisha Brown initiated the assault, and two other inmates, Travon D. Washington and Aaron Little joined in on the attack.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: traffic stop yields drugs
On October 6, 2022, at approximately 3:15 PM, patrol officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Blvd. Upon approaching the vehicle KPD officer smelled burning marijuana emanating from the vehicle, officers also observed a small child sitting unrestrained in the back seat. Subsequent investigation resulted in the seizure of 62.7 grams of marijuana individually packaged by weight, 24 grams of cocaine and a digital scale from inside the vehicle. Kendall Lloyd, 27, from Kenner was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute both Cocaine and Marijuana, Cruelty to a Juvenile, no driver’s license and outstanding attachments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Covington student arrested for threatening to shoot classmate, deputies say
Another classmate's parent alerted the school administration and the Sheriff's Office was called.
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Jacob Banks, age 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on October 5, 2022, before United States District Judge Lance M. Africk to violating the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: Metairie man arrested for armed robbery
On September 25, 2022, at 8:45 PM, the Brothers Food Mart located at 3049 Loyola Drive, Kenner, was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and robbed the business of the money from the register. The cashier described the suspect as having a heart shaped tattoo under his eye.
Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In court documents filed Thursday, prosecutors included photographs of the vast amount of weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia they say deputies seized from a Baton Rouge church and two other locations as part of multi-week drug investigation. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office undercover...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school
Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
theadvocate.com
6 people indicted on 1st degree murder in Washington Parish armed robbery case, DA says
Six Bogalusa residents were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in a first-degree murder case, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's office. Teretha Carter-Johnson, 43; Christopher L. Ramsey, 30; Freddie McGowan, 46; Michael L. James, 18; and Errica Nicole Shreve Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the homicide of Travis Edwards Davis.
WDSU
Six Bogalusa residents arrested, accused in murder case
BOGALUSA, La. — Six Bogalusa residents are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them in a first-degree murder case. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Teretha Carter Johnson, 43, Christopher Ramsey, 30, Freddie McGowan, 46, Michael James, 18, and Errica Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder against Travis Edward Davis.
brproud.com
State police take over investigation into LPSO deputy accused of striking woman with car
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) has turned the investigation involving a deputy accused of striking a woman with his patrol unit over to the Louisiana State Police. According to the state police, 33-year-old Christina Estave was hit in the back end of her...
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man that deputy constable served eviction notice to
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man who was cornered in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon following a manhunt for a suspect accused in a shooting of a deputy constable. Jason Tillman was arrested and booked on a probation charge. NOPD confirms that Tillman was the person arrested in Mid-City,...
WDSU
3 Washington Parish Jail inmates accused of assaulting another inmate
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that three inmates were arrested for assaulting another inmate. According to deputies, Elisha Brown, 20, Travon D. Washington, 21, and Aaron Little Jr., 18, were arrested for physical assault on a fourth inmate. Brown has been in jail...
Louisiana: 27-year-old man arrested for distributing drugs from church
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) completed an investigation leading to a drug bust in three locations and the arrest of a 27-year-old man. EBRSO Narcotics says it received information from another agency that was investigating an overdose death that occurred in 2021. Officials say the body was found […]
Comments / 0