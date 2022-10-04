ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Revival sought for pastor's lawsuit over COVID restrictions

By KEVIN McGILL
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16UupT_0iLk5Zqr00

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — An outspoken Christian conservative attorney from Alabama has asked a federal appeals court to revive a Louisiana pastor's damage claims against state officials over long-expired COVID-19 restrictions.

A federal judge this year dismissed minister Tony Spell’s lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards and others over enforcement of the ban. Spell drew national attention for his flouting of the restrictions early in the pandemic at his church in Central, near Baton Rouge.

One of Spell's attorneys is Roy Moore, the former Alabama Supreme Court justice and Senate candidate. Moore insisted in arguments this week before a panel of judges from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the state had no authority whatsoever to restrict church gatherings.

Panel members appeared skeptical of that claim in arguments recorded as they were held Monday in Fort Worth, Texas. But they raised the question of whether Spell’s church was unfairly restricted, compared with other public gathering places, such as shopping mall food courts.

“They have treated us differently,” Moore said. “But the basis of our argument is there is no jurisdiction to limit a church attendance.”

Spell has had legal victories in his fight with the state. Louisiana's Supreme Court, in May, threw out state charges against him, ruling 5-2 that Edwards' restrictions in place at the time violated Spell's freedom of religion.

But his lawsuit that includes claims for damages over the gathering restrictions was thrown out by U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson in Baton Rouge. Jackson ruled in January that the lawsuit was moot because the restrictions expired long ago.

And Jackson rejected Spell’s request for damages from state and local officials, ruling that "there is not now, and never has been, a ‘clearly established’ right to unrestricted religious assembly, and at all relevant times Defendants reasonably believed that they were acting within the constitutional limits set by the Supreme Court and the Fifth Circuit.”

The appellate judges on Monday closely questioned Josh Force, an attorney arguing for the Edwards administration, on whether church assemblies were treated unfairly when compared with other public gatherings, including crowds at shopping malls and Black Lives Matter protests.

“Isn't the food court at the mall at least as dangerous as the worship center?” Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod asked.

Force argued that Edwards was acting under the best advice of public health officials at the time as to what types of gatherings were safe.

Hearing the case were Elrod and 5th Circuit Chief Judge Priscilla Richman, both nominated to the circuit by President George W. Bush; and Judge Andrew Oldham, nominated by President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart

PHOENIX — (AP) — Abortions can take place again in Arizona, at least for now, after an appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood law that almost entirely criminalized the procedure. The three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals agreed with Planned Parenthood that a...
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later, according to a new report. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Alabama Government
City
Elrod, AL
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Society
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KIRO 7 Seattle

NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The major-party candidates to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr parried over inflation, abortion and election integrity on Friday night in their only expected debate. Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd met at a Raleigh cable television...
RALEIGH, NC
KIRO 7 Seattle

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society's oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Roy Moore
Person
Donald Trump
KIRO 7 Seattle

Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington

SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
SALEM, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits western Washington

First Lady Jill Biden visited Tacoma on Friday and will be in Seattle on Saturday, according to the White House. The first lady arrived in western Washington around 3:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Her first visit was to Bates Technical College in Tacoma, where she spoke about workforce development programs...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Covid#Food Courts#Christian#Alabama Supreme Court#Senate#Spell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two WSDOT trucks hit on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Two Washington State Department of Transportation trucks were struck by separate vehicles on Friday morning. A truck was sweeping Interstate 5 near 56th Street when a car slammed into it. A second WSDOT truck responding to the crash was then struck by another vehicle. The Washington...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
108K+
Followers
134K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy