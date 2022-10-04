Read full article on original website
Very bright fireball over central Spain
A very bright fireball streaked through the night sky over central Spain at 22:19 UTC on October 6, 2022. The fireball – as bright as the full moon, was observed by a wide number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks. The event was generated by a...
The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: September 28 – October 4, 2022
New activity/unrest was reported for 5 volcanoes from September 28 to October 4, 2022. During the same period, ongoing activity was reported for 20 volcanoes. New activity/unrest: Alaid, Kuril Islands (Russia) | Home Reef, Tonga Ridge | Nishinoshima, Izu Islands | Piton de la Fournaise, Reunion Island (France) | Trident, Alaska.
Hurricane Watch issued for San Andres, Providencia and Santa Catalina islands
Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 is strengthening in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to become a tropical depression by tonight (LT), October 6, and a tropical storm on Friday, October 7. Tropical storm conditions are expected across portions of the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia tonight and early Friday, where a...
