Bolivar County, MS

deltadailynews.com

New Business Comes to Greenville

A new business comes to Greenville and city officials join the owners for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The Magnolia Day Spa has opened at Harlow’s Casino Resort and Spa. The business will offer things like manicures, pedicures, to massages.
GREENVILLE, MS
deltadailynews.com

A New Hot Tamale King and Queen Crowned

The Delta Hot Tamale Festival is approaching and royalty has been announced. This year’s Hot Tamale king and queen are Lee Engel and Pandora Redmond. This year’s activities will kick off October 13th through the 15th.
GREENVILLE, MS
deltanews.tv

High Beans, Low Water create trouble for The Delta

GREENVILLE - The Mississippi River Wednesday sat at it's 8th lowest water level on record according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Tuesday, the guard reported tow groundings near Memphis, and Stack Island Mississippi, near Lake Providence. The groundings triggered waterway closures around both sites. In fact the Coast Guard has...
GREENVILLE, MS
Bolivar County, MS
Rosedale, MS
Bolivar County, MS
Mississippi Society
thelocalvoice.net

Suspicious Vehicle in Harmontown Leads to Arrest of Two Panola County Men for Catalytic Converter Thefts at Churches in Lafayette County

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle after the vehicle was seen at a Church in the Harmontown community. Deputies made contact with three individuals and after further investigation it was determined that the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says

The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi

MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
MARKS, MS
WLBT

Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
GRENADA COUNTY, MS

