Read full article on original website
Related
deltadailynews.com
New Business Comes to Greenville
A new business comes to Greenville and city officials join the owners for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The Magnolia Day Spa has opened at Harlow’s Casino Resort and Spa. The business will offer things like manicures, pedicures, to massages.
deltadailynews.com
A New Hot Tamale King and Queen Crowned
The Delta Hot Tamale Festival is approaching and royalty has been announced. This year’s Hot Tamale king and queen are Lee Engel and Pandora Redmond. This year’s activities will kick off October 13th through the 15th.
panolian.com
‘Ladybug’ Layla – Batesville student brings ‘good gifts’ to family and friends
Batesville Intermediate School fourth grade student Layla Robertson Archie loves to sing, dance, and listen to music. Her days are filled with school work, playing with friends, and keeping mom Monica Robertson “on her toes.”. She’s a typical 9-year-old except for the many doctor visits and surgeries she has...
deltanews.tv
High Beans, Low Water create trouble for The Delta
GREENVILLE - The Mississippi River Wednesday sat at it's 8th lowest water level on record according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Tuesday, the guard reported tow groundings near Memphis, and Stack Island Mississippi, near Lake Providence. The groundings triggered waterway closures around both sites. In fact the Coast Guard has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelocalvoice.net
Suspicious Vehicle in Harmontown Leads to Arrest of Two Panola County Men for Catalytic Converter Thefts at Churches in Lafayette County
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle after the vehicle was seen at a Church in the Harmontown community. Deputies made contact with three individuals and after further investigation it was determined that the...
Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says
The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Marks Police Chief calls for cancellation of annual tradition after 7 people shot
The police chief in a North Mississippi town said an annual tradition needs to go. The chief in Marks, Mississippi reached that conclusion after seven people were shot during an afterparty for a high school homecoming game over the weekend. FOX13 found out others in town aren’t so sure the...
wcbi.com
Two teenagers are arrested for taking weapons to school according to Louisville Police
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Lousiville Police make two arrests after weapons are found on a school campus. Investigators say two 17-year-old males went to Lousiville High School with weapons. One suspect is charged with terroristic threats, weapon possession by a Juvenile, and Probation Violation. The other suspect is charged with terroristic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Report: Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were shot after a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Even more people were injured in the stampede that broke out near First Street and MLK in the wee hours of Saturday, October 1. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said shots suddenly rang...
Quick actions of police lead to arrest of 3 Mississippi men just minutes after robbery call
Three Mississippi men were arrested thanks to the quick action of the police, who responded within minutes of a robbery call. On Sept. 29, the Oxford Police Department received a call about a robbery taking place at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. Within two minutes of the call...
panolian.com
Heating costs expected to soar – B’ville board told to warn customers bills will be higher
Batesville homes and businesses that rely on natural gas can expect to see the cost of staying warm this winter to double, and possibly more, city board members learned last week. In a special called meeting Thursday at City Hall, officials heard from Howard Randolph, who has brokered and managed...
5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi
MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
Arkansas State Police release additional details on shooting death in Gould home
One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a Sunday domestic disturbance in south Arkansas. Two others were injured in the incident.
Comments / 0