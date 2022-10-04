Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Peripheral’ Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Stars in Sci-Fi Series From ‘Westworld’ Creators
Chloë Grace Moretz discovers a dangerous virtual reality in the official trailer for Amazon Prime Video series “The Peripheral,” from “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. In the sci-fi thriller series based on William Gibson’s novel, Moretz plays Flynne Fisher, a young woman living in the Blue Ridge Mountains in 2032 with her Marine veteran brother Burton (Jack Reynor) and ailing mother. As their mother grows sicker, Flynne and Burton make ends meet by playing paid simulations (aka sims). According to the show’s official description, “The two siblings share Burton’s avatar, ‘jockeying’ for high-paying customers to beat challenging game...
Box Office: ‘Smile’ Outpacing ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ for No. 1 as ‘Amsterdam’ Bombs
There’s one key question gripping the world this weekend: will the box office be smiling, or will it be Lyling? Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” had hopes to challenge for the top slot at the box office this weekend, though it seems that the family comedy won’t be able to outpace the second weekend of Paramount’s smash horror film “Smile.” Meanwhile, 20th Century Studios’ “Amsterdam” is bombing in its debut, aiming to finish in third. “Lyle, Lyle” landed a $3.47 million opening day, screening in 4,350 locations. While that’s not exactly the most impressive opening day on paper, the majority of ticket sales...
Watch the Who Stun Fans in Long Island With Rare ‘Young Man’s Blues’
The Who have been playing shows with orchestral musicians for the past three and a half years, and every single night has wrapped up with “Baba O’Riley.” But Friday evening at the UBS Arena in Elmont, Long Island, they stunned their fans by remaining on the stage and ripping into “Young Man’s Blues” as an extra encore. They hadn’t played the song since a one-off in 2014, and have only done it six other times in the past 40 years. “Young Man’s Blues” was written by jazz pianist Mose Allison in 1957. The Who added a Maximum R&B rendition of...
Nicki Leighton-Thomas: One Good Scandal review – more Fran Landesman gems
At one time or another, every singer from Ella Fitzgerald to Shirley Bassey seems to have recorded a song with lyrics by Fran Landesman (1927-2011). Very few managed to catch her wary, sardonic tone, sometimes touched with a curious tenderness. One of the few was Nicki Leighton-Thomas, back in 2001, with her debut album, Forbidden Games. Fran was alive then. She’d been living in London since 1964, “a cranky, jazz-steeped, beat generation Dorothy Parker” (according to the New York Times), and writing songs with Simon Wallace. All together, the partnership of Landesman and Wallace produced around 300 titles.
Comments / 0