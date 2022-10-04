ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen accused of stabbing girl at Buffalo school indicted

By Evan Anstey
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teen girl accused of stabbing another student at a school in Buffalo was arraigned on an indictment Monday afternoon.

The 16-year-old, whose name was not released by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, stands accused of assaulting another girl, age 17, inside a bathroom at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

Authorities say it happened during a fight on the afternoon of Sept. 13. The victim was taken from the W. Huron Street school by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where, according to the DA’s office, she spent two days being treated for multiple wounds to her backside. She’s still recovering.

“I want the youth in our community to understand that there are serious consequences to engaging in any criminal behavior – especially inside of a school,” Erie County DA John Flynn said.

The teen accused of stabbing her was charged with second-degree assault and is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 1. Currently, she’s in custody without bail.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Julie Diehl
3d ago

This is getting out of control. Teens have been getting duped lately thinking there are no consequences when there are criminal acts being committed. So glad we have AG Flynn 👍🇺🇲

