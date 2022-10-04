ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tv20detroit.com

License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi. Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code. The state says the list includes failing to meet filing deadlines for titles and failing to maintain odometer...
NOVI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Spotlight on the News: CRC's Eric Lupher explains Proposal 1, 2, and 3

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 9, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an in-depth interview with Eric W. Lupher, the President of the Citizens Research Council of Michigan. The leader of the longtime non-partisan organization explain what's at stake in Michigan ballot Proposals 1, 2, and 3. Spotlight...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Wixom family speaks out after 5-year-old suffers kidney failure from E. coli outbreak

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Over 100 people in six states got sick from an E. coli outbreak over the summer; 67 of them in Michigan. Sixteen people suffered acute kidney failure. The outbreak has been linked to Wendy’s restaurants. A family from Wixom is speaking out after their 5-year-old little girl was hospitalized with kidney failure.
WIXOM, MI
Tv20detroit.com

FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in Michigan heard secretly recorded audio as prosecutors tried to show how a paramilitary group was connected to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The audio played during testimony Friday features contemptuous talk about police and politicians in the basement of a Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

DEA warns of fentanyl danger in Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — According to the DEA, global drug traffickers are targeting our communities. It comes as the organization is warning the public about fentanyl that can be disguised as other medications. The pills are often sold on the street or online. Rainbow fentanyl is a deadly bright...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan childcare programs receive 3rd round of awards from grant program

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has awarded $253 million in grant money in support of Michigan’s childcare programs. The state says the money will be distributed among 5,200 programs as part of the Child Care Stabilization Grant. “Michigan thrives when every family has access to quality, affordable...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan to receive $250M toward broadband access from American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Treasury announced Thursday Michigan will receive more than $250 million toward boosting the state’s access to high-speed internet. The department says the funding comes as part of the American Rescue Plan. We’re told the money will help expand broadband access to those...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Oxford ammo dog arrives in Michigan

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new addition to Oxford High School is settling into her home in metro Detroit. Daisy walked off the tarmac at Oakland County International Airport Thursday evening. She underwent extensive training in Austin, Texas to locate weapons and ammunitions. Daisy will get a feel...
PETS
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices rise 10 cents overnight, according to AAA

(WXYZ) — According to AAA, the average price of gas in Michigan is up 10 cents from yesterday to an average of $4.335 per gallon. Yesterday, the average price of gas was $4.23, according to AAA. In metro Detroit, AAA says the average price of gas is $4.31 per...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

1.4 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Huron River

(WXYZ) — For the third time this year, metro Detroit residents have been warned about a possible contamination in the Huron River. Just this past Tuesday the city of Ann Arbor announced that its wastewater treatment facility spilled over 1 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into the Huron River.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan Public Services Commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy

(WXYZ) — State regulators say they are looking to hold the two largest power companies in the state, DTE and Consumers Energy, accountable for a trend of lengthy power outages across Michigan. In back-to-back summers, southeast Michigan has experienced multiple storms that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

'This is the first time': Why MPSC is ordering an audit of DTE, Consumers Energy

ROYAL, Mich. (WXYZ) — In one Royal Oak neighborhood, an August storm brought down branches and wires, knocking out power for many homes in the area. Justin Skrzynski lives nearby and says every storm, he and his neighbors fear an outage. They went six straight days without power last summer and now stay prepared as best they can.
ROYAL OAK, MI

