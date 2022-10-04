Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi. Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code. The state says the list includes failing to meet filing deadlines for titles and failing to maintain odometer...
Tv20detroit.com
‘In this time of disaster people are vulnerable': Michigan 211 filling in for Florida 211 network
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, the 211 network there had to shelter in place or evacuate. They typically work around the clock, helping people in Florida get connected to services like food, shelter, and housing. However, this time, they needed to keep safe.
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: CRC's Eric Lupher explains Proposal 1, 2, and 3
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 9, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an in-depth interview with Eric W. Lupher, the President of the Citizens Research Council of Michigan. The leader of the longtime non-partisan organization explain what's at stake in Michigan ballot Proposals 1, 2, and 3. Spotlight...
Tv20detroit.com
New bills could fix state law that forces parents to adopt their biological kids
ADA, Mich. — Thanks to a set of newly introduced bills, a family that’s being forced to adopt their own biological children might now be the last ones to deal with an antiquated Michigan law. Written in 1988, the law grants full parental rights to surrogates. Michigan is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Wixom family speaks out after 5-year-old suffers kidney failure from E. coli outbreak
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Over 100 people in six states got sick from an E. coli outbreak over the summer; 67 of them in Michigan. Sixteen people suffered acute kidney failure. The outbreak has been linked to Wendy’s restaurants. A family from Wixom is speaking out after their 5-year-old little girl was hospitalized with kidney failure.
Tv20detroit.com
FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in Michigan heard secretly recorded audio as prosecutors tried to show how a paramilitary group was connected to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The audio played during testimony Friday features contemptuous talk about police and politicians in the basement of a Grand...
Tv20detroit.com
Whitmer announces 59% energy reduction at state buildings, taxpayers save $53M
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says energy consumption has been reduced by 59% at state government buildings, courtesy of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) and the MI Healthy Climate Plan. We’re told taxpayers saved $53 million as a result. “By taking action to...
Tv20detroit.com
DEA warns of fentanyl danger in Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — According to the DEA, global drug traffickers are targeting our communities. It comes as the organization is warning the public about fentanyl that can be disguised as other medications. The pills are often sold on the street or online. Rainbow fentanyl is a deadly bright...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan childcare programs receive 3rd round of awards from grant program
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has awarded $253 million in grant money in support of Michigan’s childcare programs. The state says the money will be distributed among 5,200 programs as part of the Child Care Stabilization Grant. “Michigan thrives when every family has access to quality, affordable...
Tv20detroit.com
Push for EPA Superfund status intensifies as groundwater contamination plume spreads
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich (WXYZ) — "At this point, we're concerned it will affect the value of the property but more concerned that it will start affecting people's health," Elaine Brock said outside her home in Scio Township, near Ann Arbor. Brock is one of a number of Scio Township...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan to receive $250M toward broadband access from American Rescue Plan
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Treasury announced Thursday Michigan will receive more than $250 million toward boosting the state’s access to high-speed internet. The department says the funding comes as part of the American Rescue Plan. We’re told the money will help expand broadband access to those...
Tv20detroit.com
Oxford ammo dog arrives in Michigan
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new addition to Oxford High School is settling into her home in metro Detroit. Daisy walked off the tarmac at Oakland County International Airport Thursday evening. She underwent extensive training in Austin, Texas to locate weapons and ammunitions. Daisy will get a feel...
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices rise 10 cents overnight, according to AAA
(WXYZ) — According to AAA, the average price of gas in Michigan is up 10 cents from yesterday to an average of $4.335 per gallon. Yesterday, the average price of gas was $4.23, according to AAA. In metro Detroit, AAA says the average price of gas is $4.31 per...
Tv20detroit.com
1.4 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Huron River
(WXYZ) — For the third time this year, metro Detroit residents have been warned about a possible contamination in the Huron River. Just this past Tuesday the city of Ann Arbor announced that its wastewater treatment facility spilled over 1 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into the Huron River.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan’s soaring gas prices could cushion impact of OPEC oil reduction
(WXYZ) — Michiganders are watching as gas prices around the state continue to rise. OPEC’s announcement Wednesday of a reduction in oil production has many people worried about the future. Yet, recent high prices could prove to be a silver lining, cushioning the impact. Gail Young, 67, admits...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Public Services Commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy
(WXYZ) — State regulators say they are looking to hold the two largest power companies in the state, DTE and Consumers Energy, accountable for a trend of lengthy power outages across Michigan. In back-to-back summers, southeast Michigan has experienced multiple storms that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
Tv20detroit.com
Women engineers use business to uplift smaller, minority-owned engineering businesses
(WXYZ) — Two women who started their careers with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) are now helping the company through their small business. MDOT has a small business enterprise program that is designed to collaborate with small, minority-owned businesses to help with massive projects. "We started the business...
Tv20detroit.com
'He robbed me': Victim speaks out against convicted rapist requesting prison release
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A violent sex crime against a child more than two decades ago in Clinton Township continues to haunt the victim, who says she’s speaking out to protect herself and others. This comes amid an ongoing process to determine if the convicted rapist should...
Tv20detroit.com
'This is the first time': Why MPSC is ordering an audit of DTE, Consumers Energy
ROYAL, Mich. (WXYZ) — In one Royal Oak neighborhood, an August storm brought down branches and wires, knocking out power for many homes in the area. Justin Skrzynski lives nearby and says every storm, he and his neighbors fear an outage. They went six straight days without power last summer and now stay prepared as best they can.
Tv20detroit.com
Art festivals, 'Hocus Pocus' and Demi Lovato coming to metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — October has begun and events in metro Detroit this weekend are celebrating that including a "Hocus Pocus" live shadow cast show and a fall book fair. Free men's health screenings will take over Ford Field, and musical artists like Demi Lovato will be in town. Here's...
Comments / 0