klkntv.com
LES linemen return home from working to restore power in Florida
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Twenty volunteers with the Lincoln Electric System returned home Friday afternoon. One lineman said it was paradise when they arrived in Florida, until they made it where Hurricane Ian came barreling through. Once they saw the destruction, they were ready to get to work. “Texas...
klkntv.com
LES crews returning home after helping restore power to Floridians
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Electric System crews are returning home after helping restore power in Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 with sustained winds of 155 mph. Three crews composed of 20 employees left for Florida on the same day...
klkntv.com
USDA grants $139,000 to Nebraska organizations to fund home repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — USDA Rural Development is awarding grants totaling $139,000 two Nebraska organizations. Rebuilding Together of Fremont will receive $60,000, and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will receive nearly $79,000 through the Housing Preservation Grants. The money will be used to provide grants and low-interest loans to...
klkntv.com
Nebraska honors fallen firefighters after several heroes made the ultimate sacrifice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is calling for flags to be flown at half-staff beginning Friday to honor fallen firefighters across Nebraska and our country. His announcement comes as Americans gather in Washington, D.C., this weekend for the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Back here in Nebraska, we’re...
klkntv.com
Malfunctioning scooter causes $60,000 in damage to Lincoln garage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A malfunctioned scooter caused a blaze at a detached garage near 16th and Rose Streets on Thursday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the garage was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 5:50 p.m. Everyone had evacuated the house before crews arrived,...
klkntv.com
Hot Meals USA back in Nebraska feeding Bovee Fire crews
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Crews in western Nebraska battling the Bovee Fire are being treated to hot meals after long hours fighting the blaze. Hot Meals USA is back in Nebraska to feed over 250 firefighters, which the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says is no easy feat, especially in a remote area.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Bovee Fire reaches 94% containment after optimal weather
UPDATE: The Bovee Fire near the Nebraska National Forest was nearing full containment as of Wednesday evening. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group reports that the fire is 94% contained. The group estimates that 18,861 acres have been burned. Optimal weather, including high humidity, scattered showers, and low winds, aided the...
klkntv.com
Service announced for fallen Nebraska firefighter Mike Moody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Details of fallen firefighter Mike Moody’s funeral were announced Wednesday. Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. He was 59. Moody’s funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
klkntv.com
South Lincoln apartment evacuated after car seat on stove catches fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several fire crews helped extinguish flames at a south Lincoln apartment Friday morning. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the apartment near 17th and Burnham Streets just after 11 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the 2nd floor of the...
klkntv.com
New bike trails in Lincoln projected to cost much more than old ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln is home to roughly 134 miles of biking and walking trails, a number that helps give Lincoln an incredibly high ranking on the Trust for Public Land’s ParkScore. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department wants to keep going, with a bigger vision for...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
klkntv.com
Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
klkntv.com
Lincoln launches hiring campaign to help fill bus driver openings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln launched Wednesday a new three-month hiring initiative in hopes of filling 17 open StarTran bus driver positions. In August, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced a $23.6 million federal grant to help StarTran build a multimodal transportation center near 9th and K Streets.
klkntv.com
Study finds new boosters could prevent around 90,000 deaths in the U.S. this winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Medical experts are urging everyone eligible to get the new COVID-19 vaccine booster shots as we head into colder months. A Commonwealth Fund study says they could prevent about 90,000 U.S. deaths this winter if people got them. The research also suggests they would prevent more than...
klkntv.com
America is struggling with its highest firearm and suicide rates in decades
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Firearm homicide and suicide rates are on the rise. Researchers estimate that in the U.S. there were more than 20,000 firearm homicides and more than 26,000 gun suicides in 2021. The CDC reports the U.S. firearm homicide rate in 2021 was the highest documented since 1993. The...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets 18 months in prison for threats to Colorado election official
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for online threats he made against Colorado’s top elections official. Travis Ford was sentenced in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty in June to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media.
klkntv.com
Lincoln gives basketball courts at Antelope Park a face-lift
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The basketball courts at Antelope Park have received a renovation, with an added bonus. The courts near Normal Boulevard and South Street now have a mural on them as well. The project was the work of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department and Public Art...
klkntv.com
UNMC and Nebraska hospitals to share data for better treatments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Through data sharing with UNMC researchers, Nebraska hospitals are hoping to provide better patient care. According to the Nebraska Examiner, the data sharing will allow researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center to learn what treatments work best with certain sections of the population.
klkntv.com
Chief Teresa Ewins talks to UNL students about policing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins spoke to students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Wednesday about the police department. She talked at length about policing in today’s society and how things have changed since the murder of George Floyd. She also spoke about what...
