ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

LES linemen return home from working to restore power in Florida

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Twenty volunteers with the Lincoln Electric System returned home Friday afternoon. One lineman said it was paradise when they arrived in Florida, until they made it where Hurricane Ian came barreling through. Once they saw the destruction, they were ready to get to work. “Texas...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

LES crews returning home after helping restore power to Floridians

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Electric System crews are returning home after helping restore power in Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 with sustained winds of 155 mph. Three crews composed of 20 employees left for Florida on the same day...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

USDA grants $139,000 to Nebraska organizations to fund home repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — USDA Rural Development is awarding grants totaling $139,000 two Nebraska organizations. Rebuilding Together of Fremont will receive $60,000, and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will receive nearly $79,000 through the Housing Preservation Grants. The money will be used to provide grants and low-interest loans to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Nebraska Business
Lincoln, NE
Industry
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Florida State
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Business
Local
Florida Government
klkntv.com

Malfunctioning scooter causes $60,000 in damage to Lincoln garage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A malfunctioned scooter caused a blaze at a detached garage near 16th and Rose Streets on Thursday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the garage was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 5:50 p.m. Everyone had evacuated the house before crews arrived,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Hot Meals USA back in Nebraska feeding Bovee Fire crews

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Crews in western Nebraska battling the Bovee Fire are being treated to hot meals after long hours fighting the blaze. Hot Meals USA is back in Nebraska to feed over 250 firefighters, which the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says is no easy feat, especially in a remote area.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Bovee Fire reaches 94% containment after optimal weather

UPDATE: The Bovee Fire near the Nebraska National Forest was nearing full containment as of Wednesday evening. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group reports that the fire is 94% contained. The group estimates that 18,861 acres have been burned. Optimal weather, including high humidity, scattered showers, and low winds, aided the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Service announced for fallen Nebraska firefighter Mike Moody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Details of fallen firefighter Mike Moody’s funeral were announced Wednesday. Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. He was 59. Moody’s funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floridians#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Les
klkntv.com

New bike trails in Lincoln projected to cost much more than old ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln is home to roughly 134 miles of biking and walking trails, a number that helps give Lincoln an incredibly high ranking on the Trust for Public Land’s ParkScore. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department wants to keep going, with a bigger vision for...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
klkntv.com

Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln launches hiring campaign to help fill bus driver openings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln launched Wednesday a new three-month hiring initiative in hopes of filling 17 open StarTran bus driver positions. In August, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced a $23.6 million federal grant to help StarTran build a multimodal transportation center near 9th and K Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln gives basketball courts at Antelope Park a face-lift

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The basketball courts at Antelope Park have received a renovation, with an added bonus. The courts near Normal Boulevard and South Street now have a mural on them as well. The project was the work of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department and Public Art...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UNMC and Nebraska hospitals to share data for better treatments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Through data sharing with UNMC researchers, Nebraska hospitals are hoping to provide better patient care. According to the Nebraska Examiner, the data sharing will allow researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center to learn what treatments work best with certain sections of the population.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Chief Teresa Ewins talks to UNL students about policing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins spoke to students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Wednesday about the police department. She talked at length about policing in today’s society and how things have changed since the murder of George Floyd. She also spoke about what...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy