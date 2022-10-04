Tua Tagovailoa meeting with NFL, NFLPA reps; investigation could conclude within week

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL and NFLPA's investigation into whether Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should've been allowed to reenter the team's Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills is reportedly in the home stretch.

Tuesday could be the most critical day yet for the investigation, as Tagovailoa himself will be meeting with those looking into the events.

The former Alabama quarterback is currently in the concussion protocol and has already been ruled out for Miami's Week 5 contest against the New York Jets. On Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said regarding the investigation "We don't have anything to hide from that standpoint. At all."

Teddy Bridgewater will be under center during Tagovailoa's absence. There has been no timetable given yet for the lefty's potential return this season.