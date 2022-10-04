Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: Giants Among Us
Take a walk anywhere in our beautiful sylvan town and you will be accompanied by giants. Silent, stoic, and imbued with magical powers, these benevolent Brobdingnagian beauties stand quietly, patiently, never asking, never imposing on we, the mere mortals at their feet. Yet despite their enormity, perhaps because of it, they are unseen in our busy days, filled with our self-imposed urgency. We overlook the magic of these alchemists, walking beneath their shade, breathing in the fresh oxygen they exhale, we are soothed by their presence without notice, without a care, and unaware of the profound effect they have upon us, and we upon them.
greenwichsentinel.com
Margeaux Walter’s solo exhibition opens at Sorokin Gallery
Sorokin Gallery presents the critically acclaimed, Brooklyn-based artist, Margeaux Walter with her solo exhibition “All Natural,” on view from October 6 to November 4. The Gallery will hold two Artist Receptions on: Thursday October 6, 6-9pm and Saturday, October 8, 1-4pm. While Walters exhibits widely in the U.S....
greenwichsentinel.com
Editorial: October
“I am so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers,” so said Anne of “Anne of Green Gables.” We agree. It happens to be our favorite month too. It is the perfect transition month between last days of summer and beginning of the descent into winter.
greenwichsentinel.com
Chinese Language School of CT hosts Fall Open House
Chinese Language School of CT will be hosting their annual Fall Open House on Sunday, October 9 at 10:30am, at UCONN-Stamford, 1 University Place in Stamford. Parents are invited to visit the school and meet with teachers, board members and current parents. CLSC, the only accredited Chinese Language School in Fairfield and Westchester Counties offers weekday, weekend, before after school programs, online classes, private tutoring and learning pads for students from 18 months to adults.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
greenwichsentinel.com
News Briefs: October 7
On Wednesday, October 5th both career and volunteer members of the Greenwich Fire Department were dispatched to handle three simultaneous emergencies including an attic fire, fire alarm, and a reported smell of burning from an apartment. AROUND TOWN. Public Area for Cannabis Use Discussed by Selectmen. Last week at their...
greenwichsentinel.com
Volunteers making a difference at Witherell
It was five years ago that Mary Tate, Nathaniel Witherell’s Coordinator, Volunteer and Resident Services, decided that the corporate track was no longer for her. She wanted a change. Formerly employed in human resources by Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway and the United States Olympic Committee, Mary set her...
greenwichsentinel.com
Letter: Rachel Khanna has a Plan for Economic Growth
I hope you will cast your vote in support of Rachel Khanna for State Representative this November. Rachel is a twenty-year resident of Greenwich who raised four daughters through our school system. She is an entrepreneur, a tri-athlete, and a dedicated public servant. What most impresses me about Rachel is...
greenwichsentinel.com
Lung cancer screening offers hope to those most at risk
Longtime smokers at increased risk of developing lung cancer now have access to an innovative screening at Greenwich Hospital using low-dose CT scans that could significantly increase five-year survival rates. “Only an estimated five percent of those eligible nationwide are getting screened,” said Emily Kopas, APRN, coordinator of the Lung...
IN THIS ARTICLE
greenwichsentinel.com
The Dowling Group Aligns Investors Social Values with Their Portfolios
The Dowling Group, a tax, planning, and investment firm rooted in Greenwich since 1979, now offers its clients the ability to align their personal values with their investment portfolios. Clients of the Dowling Group will now be able to evaluate and modify their investment portfolios in support of critical issues such as climate change, women’s rights, racial justice, corporate ethics, and more.
Comments / 0