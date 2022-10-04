Read full article on original website
Women Are Revealing The "Rookie Mistakes" They Wish They Had Known When They First Joined The Dating Scene
"This will save time on meeting with people."
‘Tulsa King’s Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Divorce Case Officially Dismissed
After rumors swirled that Sylvester Stallone and his wife were headed for divorce, we now… The post ‘Tulsa King’s Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Divorce Case Officially Dismissed appeared first on Outsider.
Watch the Who Stun Fans in Long Island With Rare ‘Young Man’s Blues’
The Who have been playing shows with orchestral musicians for the past three and a half years, and every single night has wrapped up with “Baba O’Riley.” But Friday evening at the UBS Arena in Elmont, Long Island, they stunned their fans by remaining on the stage and ripping into “Young Man’s Blues” as an extra encore. They hadn’t played the song since a one-off in 2014, and have only done it six other times in the past 40 years. “Young Man’s Blues” was written by jazz pianist Mose Allison in 1957. The Who added a Maximum R&B rendition of...
Loretta Lynn Made Country Music History With Her 1972 Song, “Rated X”
The late Loretta Lynn – pioneer of country music and FORCE of women’s empowerment. Any conversation of Loretta Lynn’s greatest (and most controversial) moments would be remiss without the mention of her song, “Rated X” which drew attention to the lack of gender equality during the second wave of feminism in the ’60s and ’70s.
