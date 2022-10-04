ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Comments / 1

WRDW-TV

Rescuers respond to injury accident on I-20 in Aiken County

NEW HOLLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and rescuers responded to a traffic accident late Thursday afternoon near New Holland. The crash with injuries was reported at 3:13 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 34, according to SCHP. The crash brought traffic to a near standstill...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Newberry County, SC
Newberry County, SC
Newberry County, SC
WRDW-TV

Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg tractor-trailer crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle and a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling...
ORANGEBURG, SC
#Changing Lanes#Tractor#Traffic Accident#Dodge
FOX Carolina

Coroner releases name of man hit by car in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was heading west on SC-296 when it hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Highway Patrol said the driver was...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Wednesday night in a crash in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Highway 296 near Smith Road. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was traveling west when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 west near I-77 slowed traffic Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. between Exit 76 and Exit 73A, according to SCDOT. Lanes were closed but have since reopened. However, as of 9:15, the average speed near the crash is 13 mph.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Two students injured in school bus crash in Chesnee, official says

CHESNEE, S.C. — Two students were injured following a school bus crash Friday afternoon in Chesnee, according to Adrian Acosta, spokesperson for Spartanburg County School District 2. The crash which involved a Jeep Cherokee happened near Buck Creek Road and Davis Trading Post Road around 4 p.m., according to...
CHESNEE, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police searching for deadly shooting suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department need your help identifying a deadly shooting suspect. Police say the suspect is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man at 100 Ripplemeyer Drive on Aug. 23. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry Coroner identifies driver killed in 18-wheeler collision on I-26

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler on I-26 Tuesday. Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as Ulysses Angeles, 25, of Blythewood. According to Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler was driving on I-26 West near...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC

