LUGOFF, S.C. — A collision on Highway 1 near Lugoff is blocking traffic Thursday afternoon. The collision is on U.S. Highway 1 South near Highway 34. While the details of what led up to the incident haven't been released, pictures posted online show a tractor-trailer with fallen electrical lines on it. A power pole nearby was also on the ground.

LUGOFF, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO