Driver in Newberry County killed by pickup truck after getting out of it, SCHP says
PROSPERITY, S.C. — A driver is dead in South Carolina after being struck by the truck they had previously been driving. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened just after 11 a.m. on private property in Newberry County. Miller said the...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after being hit by their pickup truck in Newberry Co.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after they were hit by their truck. According to troopers, the incident happened on Friday, October 7, at around 11:08 a.m. on private property on Koon Highway. The driver of a pickup truck attempted...
WRDW-TV
Rescuers respond to injury accident on I-20 in Aiken County
NEW HOLLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and rescuers responded to a traffic accident late Thursday afternoon near New Holland. The crash with injuries was reported at 3:13 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 34, according to SCHP. The crash brought traffic to a near standstill...
WYFF4.com
Stretch of I-85 reopens after tractor-trailer jack-knifes across all lanes
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: I-85 has reopened. A crash is blocking part of I-85 south in Spartanburg County, causing a growing backup Friday morning. The crash is one mile south of Exit 80 for Gossett Road, according to SCDOT. At one point, the backup stretched for seven miles.
WIS-TV
Motorcyclist killed after being ejected, run over by another motorcyclist, troopers say
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash. It happened on US 176 near Big Oaks Drive around 5:45 p.m. A 2015 Buick SUV traveling east and a 2015 Harley Davidson Motorcycle going...
Traffic slowed on Highway 1 near Lugoff after collision between tractor-trailer, power line
LUGOFF, S.C. — A collision on Highway 1 near Lugoff is blocking traffic Thursday afternoon. The collision is on U.S. Highway 1 South near Highway 34. While the details of what led up to the incident haven't been released, pictures posted online show a tractor-trailer with fallen electrical lines on it. A power pole nearby was also on the ground.
wach.com
Coroner identifies pick-up truck driver who died in 18-wheeler tractor trailer crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a pick-up truck versus 18-wheeler tractor trailer collision that occurred on Oct. 4 at approximately 9:16 am. Officials say the collision occurred on Interstate 26 westbound near the 72-mile marker in...
WRDW-TV
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg tractor-trailer crash
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle and a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling...
FOX Carolina
Coroner releases name of man hit by car in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was heading west on SC-296 when it hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Highway Patrol said the driver was...
Pedestrian dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Wednesday night in a crash in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Highway 296 near Smith Road. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was traveling west when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has […]
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 west near I-77 slowed traffic Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. between Exit 76 and Exit 73A, according to SCDOT. Lanes were closed but have since reopened. However, as of 9:15, the average speed near the crash is 13 mph.
WYFF4.com
Two students injured in school bus crash in Chesnee, official says
CHESNEE, S.C. — Two students were injured following a school bus crash Friday afternoon in Chesnee, according to Adrian Acosta, spokesperson for Spartanburg County School District 2. The crash which involved a Jeep Cherokee happened near Buck Creek Road and Davis Trading Post Road around 4 p.m., according to...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina teen dies after vehicle goes airborne, catches fire, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A teen driver died Thursday morning after his van went off the road, went airborne and then caught fire, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Horse Creek Road. Fowler said that Thomas Wesley Lee, 17, of...
Person killed while walking across Kelly Mill Road in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in northeast Richland County. The collision took place at 6:18 a.m. at Kelly Mill Road near Stallion Drive. That's near the Lake Carolina community and about three miles north of Pontiac.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg man arrested for throwing dog from bridge, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man from Spartanburg County was arrested after throwing a dog off a bridge, according to officials with Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement. Officials said officers responded to a call of a man tossing a dog off a bridge on Highway 11 on Monday. Officers said they...
wach.com
Columbia Police searching for deadly shooting suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department need your help identifying a deadly shooting suspect. Police say the suspect is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man at 100 Ripplemeyer Drive on Aug. 23. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
abccolumbia.com
Newberry Coroner identifies driver killed in 18-wheeler collision on I-26
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler on I-26 Tuesday. Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as Ulysses Angeles, 25, of Blythewood. According to Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler was driving on I-26 West near...
wach.com
Deer collisions increasing in the Midlands, find out how you and your family can stay safe
LEXINGTON, SC — Keep your head on a swivel, that's the message state troopers urge drivers as deer mating season is upon us, just days into the breeding season officials already reporting an increase in deer collisions. Oh dear! It's that time again! With shorter days and earlier nights,...
Spartanburg man dead after single vehicle crash
An Upstate man is dead after a wreck in Spartanburg Tuesday morning. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Camelot Drive around 2AM.
WYFF4.com
Surveillance video shows hooded burglar breaking into Piedmont restaurant
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Security video caught a man wearing a hood over his face on video as he broke into an Upstate restaurant earlier this week. Now, the owner needs your help to track him down. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the break-in at Cancun Mexican...
