B-R superintendent takes leave of absence for 'personal reasons'

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

Good morning, Taunton! Today is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Yom Kippur began at sundown yesterday and will end at nightfall today. G'mar chatimah tovah to our Jewish readers.

Let's take a look at today's top stories:

B-R superintendent takes leave of absence for 'personal reasons'

B-R Superintendent of Schools Derek Swenson has taken a temporary leave of absence of up to 60 days for "personal reasons" and Assistant Superintendent Ryan Powers is serving as acting head of schools in the meantime, according to a Sept. 22 letter from the school committee to the Bridgewater-Raynham community.

There was no explanation given regarding the nature of or reason for Swenson’s leave of absence.

