Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
CBS Sports
Jeremy Lin says Knicks didn't re-sign him due to 'multiple points of opposition' inside organization
Jeremy Lin said in a new interview with the Daily Beast that he did not re-sign with the New York Knicks after his "Linsanity" run in 2012 due to "multiple points of opposition" inside the organization. Instead, Lin ended up signing a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets that summer.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green faces possible disciplinary action after altercation with Jordan Poole, per report
The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action for Draymond Green following an altercation between he and teammate Jordan Poole at practice, per The Athletic. Green and Poole were reportedly in a heated altercation when Green "forcefully struck" Poole, which required the two needing to be separated. The altercation forced...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 16 points in win
Collins compiled 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes in Thursday's 123-113 preseason win over Milwaukee. Collins scored nine of his points in the third quarter as he made four of his five shot attempts and his lone three-pointer. All three of his rebounds came in the first half, and he was unable to secure a board in 11 minutes during the second half. The 25-year-old missed 23 of the last 27 games last year with finger and foot issues before returning in the playoffs in a limited capacity. He's averaged 17.8 points and 8.7 rebounds as a starter in his five seasons and looks to return to that form if healthy.
NBA・
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Shifts to bench Thursday
Nowell will come off the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Lakers. With D'Angelo Russell set to make his preseason debut Thursday, Nowell will shift to a reserve role against the Lakers. The rest of Minnesota's starters will be Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't return Friday
Murray won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but his removal may have been simply precautionary. After Friday's game, the Nuggets will have three more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
NFL・
CBS Sports
LOOK: Disgusted Broncos fans shockingly refuse to stay for overtime of Denver's improbable loss to Colts
When NFL fans leave early from a game, it's usually because their team is on the wrong side of a blowout, but that wasn't the case Thursday night when Broncos fans decided to bolt from Empower Field at Mile High just before the start of overtime of the Colts' 12-9 win.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Misses practice Thursday
Ingram (toe) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday's preseason game versus the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Ingram also missed Tuesday's preseason game with a toe injury. There is no indication that the star forward's injury will cause him to miss any regular season action, but he may receive some load management throughout the rest of the preseason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Trending in wrong direction
Robinson (knee) is not practicing Friday and is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Robinson's prospects appeared more optimistic after he practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, but it now looks like the rookie second-round pick may miss a fourth straight week. Friday's official injury report will reveal Robinson's actual initial designation for Sunday, but it's possible that a Giants receiving corps already without Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) could be further depleted versus Green Bay.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time
Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Dealing with ankle injury
James missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. This might explain, at least partially, why James dropped from 31 or more snaps and five or more targets in each of the Giants' first three games down to 21 snaps (32 percent) and three targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. His role was scaled back early on, however, so it may have been more about the Giants giving Kenny Golladay (knee) another chance without taking David Sills off the field. Golladay then left the game early, at which point Darius Slayton got significant playing time for the first time this year. At this early point in the week with so many guys injured, it's nearly impossible to decipher who will get targets at WR for the Giants this Sunday against the Packers in London.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Placed on waivers Friday
Connauton has been placed on waivers on Friday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. The 32-year-old defenseman is on a two-way contract, so this move is no surprise. Connauton had a goal and two assists last season in 39 games, split between Florida and Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Misses practice Wednesday
Brady didn't practice Wednesday due to right shoulder and right ring finger injuries. Brady banged up the finger Week 2 at New Orleans and now is dealing with a shoulder concern. Wednesday's absence may be a maintenance-related for the 45-year-old quarterback, who still has two more chances to mix into drills this week. As a result, Brady's status should continue to be watched to ensure he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not practicing Thursday
Oshie (upper body) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie exited in the second period of Wednesday's 4-2 win over Detroit after being checked into the boards by Red Wings center Joe Valeno and did not return. With Washington already down Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Tom Wilson (knee) and Carl Hagelin (lower body), the 35-year-old winger may be held out of Saturday's preseason finale even if he's able to suit up, but is still considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Forced out Thursday
Jewell (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Jewell picked up a knee injury at some point during the first half against Indianapolis, leaving his status up in the air for the remainder of this contest. The inside linebacker recorded a team-leading seven tackles and half a sack before exiting Thursday, leaving Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton to fill a prominent role in the middle of the Broncos' defense.
CBS Sports
College football predictions, picks, odds: Notre Dame, USC, Miami on upset alert in Week 6
Picking upsets is an inexact science, and our first week trying to nail them down was a humbling experience. We swung for the fences with games involving Michigan, NC State and Oregon State, but completely whiffed on TCU eviscerating Oklahoma, Georgia Tech toppling Pitt and Oklahoma State beating Baylor. But...
Comments / 0