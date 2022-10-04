ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Iconic University Heights home demolished amid rezoning dispute

By Andrew Sullender, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
Tuesday morning one of the most iconic homes in the University Heights neighborhood was demolished. The white building standing on the corner of Sunshine and National had been at the center of a contentious feud between developers and a Springfield neighborhood.

Lot owner and developer Ralph Duda told the News-Leader that the iconic white home at the corner of Sunshine and National was "blighted beyond repair."

"It's too much of a liability to keep a deteriorating building like that boarded up. In the best interest of our company and public safety we are demolishing it," Duda said.

And that is what happened Tuesday morning as a wrecking crew demolished the 90-year-old colonial-style home. More demolitions could occur as Be Kind & Merciful, Duda's development company, has applied for demolition permits for the homes at 1745 S. National Ave., 1739 S. National Ave. and 1119 E. Sunshine St, according to online records.

The demolition is just the latest event in a saga that has lasted months and could stretch on for years as Duda and other developers seek a rezoning from the city to construct retail storefronts and lofts above them in the place of the demolished home and several other homes along that block.

Neighborhood reaction to the proposed development has been fierce since the project was announced — including one public meeting with developers that ended abruptly as one unnamed neighbor called Duda's wife a gender-based slur and cursed at Duda's father when asked to apologize.

Last week Duda asked for a monthlong postponement to a Planning and Zoning Commission rezoning hearing for the properties in an attempt to negotiate and come to an agreement with University Heights residents and their neighborhood association. With many of those residents hoping to save the historic homes in peril, that compromise seemed further away than ever after the demolition.

In an interview with the News-Leader, University Heights resident Mark Fletcher called it "destruction for destruction's sake" — part of a "campaign to blight" the corner and make a rezoning more palatable for the city.

Fletcher also cast doubt on Duda's claims that the home could not have been repaired, pointing to tenants that had resided in the home until recently.

"I don't think many people in the neighborhood put much stock in his characterization of that status of that building. I'm a landlord. I've rehabilitated more than half a dozen properties in Springfield. And, you know, the things that he mentioned are the things that a landlord fixes. It's a sad day. That is a great historic home," he said.

Fletcher and his wife added they will likely sue Duda in the near future to stop rezoning and the demolishment of other buildings on the block.

"This is just a gentleman that I think is used to getting his way, has a lot of money, and thinks that our neighborhood will eventually knuckle under and he will find out that is not the case," he said.

Meanwhile, University Heights Neighborhood Association President Jan Peterson said she was "saddened... but not surprised" by the demolition.

"My hope was BK&M would hold off until the rezoning issue is settled. I hope the other homes are spared until a zoning decision is made. There are only so many homes of that age and grandeur remaining in Springfield. It’s heartbreaking to watch their numbers continue to dwindle," Peterson said.

The Planning & Zoning Commission will hear the rezoning of the lots at their November 17 meeting. If approved, rezoning will move to Springfield's city council.

Andrew Sullender is the local government reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow him on Twitter @andrewsullender. Email tips and story ideas to asullender@gannett.com.

ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

