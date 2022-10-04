ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire in 1875 Dover home knocked down fast, thanks to passerby and firefighters

By Megan Fernandes, Fosters Daily Democrat
 3 days ago
DOVER — Dover Fire and Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at a 147-year-old home Tuesday night after it was spotted by a passerby.

The 35 Summer St. home was built in 1875, according to the city’s property records. Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane said the home was undergoing renovations. The owner of the property was not home at the time of the fire.

McShane said the fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. by someone who saw smoke coming from the building, and heard fire alarms sounding.

“When we got there, there was smoke coming out of the first and second floor windows,” McShane said. “We forced entry through the front door and found fire in the entryway. We called a second-alarm because of the volume of thick black smoke we saw. It turns out that the fire was contained to the first floor, and did not spread to the framing of the building.”

While it was raised to a second-alarm, some of the requested mutual aid was delivered to station coverage or assistance staging on the scene of the fire. McShane said that it was out of caution because the billowing smoke seen when first responders arrived suggested the fire was bigger than it was.

“It sounds like extensive smoke damage and minimal fire and water damage, but it seems like the house itself is mostly OK,” McShane said.

