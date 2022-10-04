Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
InFive: Gainesville District candidate, inflation talk and a cold front is coming
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Prince William County Historical Commission has reiterated its opposition to the proposed PW Digital Gateway and is urging the county to abandon development plans for the area. 4. Gainesville District candidate. Former Prince William School Board member Alyson Satterwhite...
Inside Nova
Satterwhite announces bid for Gainesville seat on Prince William Board of County Supervisors
Former Prince William School Board member Alyson Satterwhite is running for the Board of County Supervisors. Satterwhite, who announced her campaign Thursday, is running as a Republican in the Gainesville District, the same seat she represented on the School Board from 2012 to 2019. “Our beloved Gainesville District has a...
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: The choice for Arlington County Board
The all-Democratic Arlington County Board is hearing from its mostly Democratic constituents, many of whom are (a) not happy in the least about the Missing Middle zoning changes that are about to be shoved down the community’s throat and (b) equally irked by the we-know-better-than-you attitude of County Board members, so reminiscent of a decade or more ago (with different board members but equal haughtiness).
Inside Nova
Affordable-housing proposal for site near Tysons receives generally favorable reviews
An up-to-460-unit residential project with 300 affordable dwellings near Tysons on Sept. 21 received the Fairfax County Planning Commission’s unanimous recommendation to the Board of Supervisors. Somos at Tysons LLC is seeking a rezoning to build the project on 4 acres at 1750 Old Meadow Road, near the cloverleaf...
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials: Upgrading pet-shelter services pays dividends
The Fairfax County Department of Animal Sheltering has seen a nearly 60-percent surge in pet adoptions in the last six months and is ramping up to meet the need with additional programs and a new shelter set to open next year. The agency last year accepted more than 3,000 animals...
Inside Nova
Woman's Club of Arlington marks 90 years of national affiliation
Sometimes an anniversary is so nice, it’s worth celebrating twice!. Last year, the Woman’s Club of Arlington marked the 90th anniversary of its establishment with a celebration noting the passage of time while striding confidently toward the future. And this year – on Oct. 3 – the club marked the 90th anniversary of its acceptance into the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs, or GFWC.
Inside Nova
Advocacy group lays out funding roadmap for Arlington performing-arts venue
Hoping to succeed where the county government couldn’t, a coalition of performing-arts supporters in Arlington has unveiled a funding plan to, they hope, pave the way for construction of a new, purpose-built venue to meet the needs of a number of local arts groups. The proposed facility would cost...
Inside Nova
Arlington Bar Foundation honors member's philanthropy
The Arlington County Bar Foundation recently honored Sudeep Bose with the Campbell-Smith-Thompson Award, which is presented to a board member who has made extraordinary contributions to the philanthropic mission of the foundation. “During his chairmanship [in 2020-21] and his six years on the board, Bose has excelled in memorializing the...
Inside Nova
Arlington tourism receipts battle back from COVID freefall
Though still down from pre-pandemic levels and having fallen behind Loudoun County to the No. 2 position statewide, tourism spending in Arlington rebounded in 2021 and continues to help fill county-government coffers, according to new state data. Arlington garnered $2.835 billion in tourism revenue in 2021, according to figures reported...
Inside Nova
Freedom-Woodbridge's 112 points most by a Virginia public high school since 1968
Freedom-Woodbridge’s point total in Friday’s 112-16 win over visiting Colgan ranks fifth all-time in state history and is the most points ever scored by a Prince William County high school program, according to the Virginia High School League record book. It’s the highest total by a Virginia public...
Inside Nova
Proposal moves forward to connect Crystal City, Reagan National Airport
Consider it another step forward for the proposal to connect pedestrians and bicyclists between Crystal City and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The Arlington County government has identified as its preferred alignment of a bridge stretching from the planned relocated Virginia Railway Express station to the airport’s terminals, a walk of 1,300 feet that would take about 5 minutes.
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Keep your backsides in class, local students
Last week brought another student walkout, as impressionable youth across the commonwealth, channeling their inner 1968 (if they catch that reference), staged protests Sept. 27 against changes in state policy regarding transgender students proposed by the Youngkin administration. (File this one under “elections have consequences and those consequences can cut...
Inside Nova
For sale in Catlett: A resurrected 1927 church
According to the Zillow.com listing, Mount Horeb Methodist Episcopal Church in Catlett first built a meeting house on Bristersburg Road in 1887. In 1927, the old building was torn down and the new church was built. Since 1996, the “old gal” has been used as a single-family home. Take a look.
Inside Nova
Virginia Railway Express projecting incremental improvements in farebox collections
It’s all guesstimating at this point, but Virginia Railway Express (VRE) officials are aiming to be able to recoup about a quarter of annual operating expenses through slowly returning passenger totals in the fiscal year that starts next July. The transit agency, which provides service to the inner suburbs...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Man wanted after being released on murder charge in Loudoun arrested in Georgia
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says Stone Colburn, wanted for concealing a dead body after being released from custody on murder charges, was arrested Friday in Georgia. Colburn was taken into custody by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, Ga., the sheriff's office said. Colburn was released from the...
Inside Nova
Deadly police shooting in Dale City ruled justified
Prince William County’s top prosecutor says the actions of four police officers involved in a deadly Sept. 1 shooting in Dale City was “justified and reasonable.”. A confidential informant and an undercover Manassas city detective arranged to purchase 1,000 pills of fentanyl and one firearm from a suspect for $6,000 on Sept. 1 in the area of 14700 Fox Glove Court, a townhouse community off Cloverdale Road, according to a search warrant.
Inside Nova
Oakton volleyball teams host Dig Pink matches
As other girls high-school volleyball teams have done over the years, the Oakton Cougars will host a Dig Pink breast-cancer fund-raising match, and hope to bring in scads of money. The contest is scheduled Oct. 13 against the Cougars’ Vienna neighborhood rival Madison Warhawks. There will be three volleyball matches...
Inside Nova
Fugitive wanted on 'several violent felonies' flees traffic stop in Dumfries
Police are searching for a man wanted on "several violent felonies" who fled after a traffic stop Wednesday night in the Dumfries area. Shani Negus Felton ran on foot after officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Belleplain Court and Allen Dent Road before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Prince William County police said in a Twitter post.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Police investigate bank robbery at Manassas-area Wells Fargo
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in the Manassas area. The robber walked into the bank at 10:13 a.m. and passed a teller a threatening note demanding money and implying he had a gun. The robber then brandished a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Inside Nova
Madison, McLean win big in football action
The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7. McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action. Madison...
