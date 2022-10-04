ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: The choice for Arlington County Board

The all-Democratic Arlington County Board is hearing from its mostly Democratic constituents, many of whom are (a) not happy in the least about the Missing Middle zoning changes that are about to be shoved down the community’s throat and (b) equally irked by the we-know-better-than-you attitude of County Board members, so reminiscent of a decade or more ago (with different board members but equal haughtiness).
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
Inside Nova

Woman's Club of Arlington marks 90 years of national affiliation

Sometimes an anniversary is so nice, it’s worth celebrating twice!. Last year, the Woman’s Club of Arlington marked the 90th anniversary of its establishment with a celebration noting the passage of time while striding confidently toward the future. And this year – on Oct. 3 – the club marked the 90th anniversary of its acceptance into the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs, or GFWC.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington Bar Foundation honors member's philanthropy

The Arlington County Bar Foundation recently honored Sudeep Bose with the Campbell-Smith-Thompson Award, which is presented to a board member who has made extraordinary contributions to the philanthropic mission of the foundation. “During his chairmanship [in 2020-21] and his six years on the board, Bose has excelled in memorializing the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Missing Middle Housing#Politics Local#Linus Realestate#Republican Committee#Gop#County Board#Democrats#Rappahannock Media Llc
Inside Nova

Arlington tourism receipts battle back from COVID freefall

Though still down from pre-pandemic levels and having fallen behind Loudoun County to the No. 2 position statewide, tourism spending in Arlington rebounded in 2021 and continues to help fill county-government coffers, according to new state data. Arlington garnered $2.835 billion in tourism revenue in 2021, according to figures reported...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Proposal moves forward to connect Crystal City, Reagan National Airport

Consider it another step forward for the proposal to connect pedestrians and bicyclists between Crystal City and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The Arlington County government has identified as its preferred alignment of a bridge stretching from the planned relocated Virginia Railway Express station to the airport’s terminals, a walk of 1,300 feet that would take about 5 minutes.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Keep your backsides in class, local students

Last week brought another student walkout, as impressionable youth across the commonwealth, channeling their inner 1968 (if they catch that reference), staged protests Sept. 27 against changes in state policy regarding transgender students proposed by the Youngkin administration. (File this one under “elections have consequences and those consequences can cut...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Inside Nova

For sale in Catlett: A resurrected 1927 church

According to the Zillow.com listing, Mount Horeb Methodist Episcopal Church in Catlett first built a meeting house on Bristersburg Road in 1887. In 1927, the old building was torn down and the new church was built. Since 1996, the “old gal” has been used as a single-family home. Take a look.
CATLETT, VA
Inside Nova

Deadly police shooting in Dale City ruled justified

Prince William County’s top prosecutor says the actions of four police officers involved in a deadly Sept. 1 shooting in Dale City was “justified and reasonable.”. A confidential informant and an undercover Manassas city detective arranged to purchase 1,000 pills of fentanyl and one firearm from a suspect for $6,000 on Sept. 1 in the area of 14700 Fox Glove Court, a townhouse community off Cloverdale Road, according to a search warrant.
DALE CITY, VA
Inside Nova

Oakton volleyball teams host Dig Pink matches

As other girls high-school volleyball teams have done over the years, the Oakton Cougars will host a Dig Pink breast-cancer fund-raising match, and hope to bring in scads of money. The contest is scheduled Oct. 13 against the Cougars’ Vienna neighborhood rival Madison Warhawks. There will be three volleyball matches...
OAKTON, VA
Inside Nova

Fugitive wanted on 'several violent felonies' flees traffic stop in Dumfries

Police are searching for a man wanted on "several violent felonies" who fled after a traffic stop Wednesday night in the Dumfries area. Shani Negus Felton ran on foot after officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Belleplain Court and Allen Dent Road before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Prince William County police said in a Twitter post.
DUMFRIES, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Police investigate bank robbery at Manassas-area Wells Fargo

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in the Manassas area. The robber walked into the bank at 10:13 a.m. and passed a teller a threatening note demanding money and implying he had a gun. The robber then brandished a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Madison, McLean win big in football action

The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7. McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action. Madison...
VIENNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy