Renata Soto named to presidential commission on Hispanic success

Good morning, familia:

Among the qualities shared by effective leaders are humility, empathy and self-awareness. This sounds like an easy combination, but it requires listening, discipline and intentionality.

I have felt blessed to have encountered several such leaders in Tennessee during my eight years here, among them Renata Soto, the co-founder and former executive director of Conexión Américas, the 20-year-old Nashville-based nonprofit that serves Latino families.

Soto is as confident advising the President of the United States as she is talking to a group of high school freshmen during Career Day.

I know this to be true for two reasons:

Last Friday, the White House announced she was being appointed to President Joe Biden’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics. On Tuesday, we both were invited to speak to first-year classes at Hillsboro High to talk about our careers and encourage students to help explore their future options.

Soto is the only Tennessean to be appointed to this 21-person commission, which will elevate the conversation on Latino achievement. Latinos are among the fastest-growing sector of the U.S. population, but they still lag on many indicators, including college education completion, home ownership and wealth attainment.

Since leaving Conexión Américas, Soto has served as a Harvard University senior fellow and founded and leads Mosaic Changemakers, an organization that develops the leadership skills of people of color in the South.

In 2015, she was heavily featured in The Economist report on the growth of Latinos in Nashville. My mother read that article then and asked me if I could arrange a meeting. Renata eagerly obliged, and my parents, who are retired educators, delighted in sharing their observations about serving the Latino population.

You'll also find a reminder about the Latino Tennessee Voices Live Storytellers event, which is just a week away. Tickets are for sale , and there will be food, but space is limited. Don't wait until the last minute.

What else you'll find in this week's newsletter

Latino Tennessee Voices Live

This is a reminder that Latino Tennessee Voices Live Storytellers is happening next week: Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at Plaza Mariachi. Five members of the Latino community are sharing an intimate story with the public about how they gained agency and found empowerment. Don't miss out. Click here to purchase tickets for just $10 each. There will be food, but space is limited. Don't miss out!

Our storytellers:

Fabián Bedne, the first Latino immigrant Metro Councilmember who presently works with the city help connect neighbors

Judge Ana Escobar, the first Latina jurist in Nashville, who was elected to a full term in August

Yenín Miralda EcheverrÍa, a graduate student, immigration activist and Equal Chance for Education scholar

Diana Pérez, a nonprofit leader at Conexión Américas and formerly at the Sexual Assault Center

Miguel Vega, a real estate professional and regional governor with NAHREP, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals

Learn more about the program and the storytellers by clicking here .

¡Muchas gracias a todos!

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network - Tennessee. He is of Colombian and Cuban descent, has studied or worked in several Spanish-speaking countries, and was the founding editor of Gaceta Tropical in Southwest Florida. He has lived in Tennessee since 2014. Call him at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Renata Soto named to presidential commission on Hispanic success