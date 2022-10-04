Resource Authority of Sumner County continues repairs after August fire

Resource Authority of Sumner County continues repairs after a recent fire ripped through the transfer station on Rappahannock Wire Road in Gallatin, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

No structural damage to the facility was determined by engineers due to the fire.

“It did damage some lighting in the overhead of the transfer station, over the floor there, which we’ve got most of that repaired and just like a little bit having that finished,” Resource Authority of Sumner County General Manager Larry Wright said.

Gallatin Fire Department responded to the scene as thick smoke barreled out from the facility.

“The Gallatin Fire Department did an excellent job, they responded very quick and with a lot of equipment and they did a really good job that day,” Wright said.

Panels on the sides and roof of the facility were removed by firefighters to vent the thick smoke out of the building.

Those panels have since been put back on and final repairs on the lighting hope to be completed soon, with total damages expected to run about $5,000, Wright said.

Officials quickly identified the source of the fire.

“We were able to establish pretty quickly what caused it,” Wright said.

“The loading contractor that loads the trash out of our transfer station, they use these big bucket wheel loaders to do that with," he said. "And it appeared that maybe a hydraulic line blew out or something and sprayed oil on an exhaust manifold or something hot in the engine compartment and it caught the loader on fire and shut it down.”

Operations were only halted a day and a half due to the fire that occurred on Monday, Aug. 22, though that quickly amounted to hundreds of tons of waste being redirected to other nearby facilities such as the Smith County Landfill.

On an average day, the waste and recyclables collection facility receives between 550-650 tons per day, or about 1.1 million to 1.3 million pounds of trash.

The center partially reopened the next day and returned to full operations on Wednesday.

“The next day when we opened back up and started receiving waste again by lunchtime, we still got several hundred tons in, so it picked back up pretty quick after that," Wright said. "It didn’t disrupt things terribly bad, not as bad as it could have been."

“The biggest thing was the smoke, we couldn’t get the smoke out of the building to make sure we had all the hot spots and the waste put out,” he said, noting visibility in the building was very low.

