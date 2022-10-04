Predators' Nino Niederreiter treasures visit to kids in hospital — after being hit by car at age 8

BERN, SWITZERLAND — Just prior to the Nashville Predators departing their native Switzerland on Tuesday with a flight to Prague, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter visited a hospital in Bern, delighting a roomful of children as well as other patients and hospital staff members.

The two players stars signed autographs, took pictures and got a lot of smiles in return.

“It was important for us to give back a little bit, too, and hopefully put smiles on some kids,” Josi said.

For Niederreiter, the visit’s importance went back to his own experiences. He said he was about 8 years old when he was hit by a car, suffering injuries that required multiple surgeries.

“I know how it feels to be in the hospital,” Niederreiter said.

[ Want exclusive updates as the Nashville Predators open the 2022-23 season in Europe? Unlock inside access from the trip by joining Gentry Estes' subscriber text group ]

It's a different language, but there are some similarities

For the past three days, I’ve been thinking about how disappointed my high school German teacher would be by how poorly I’ve been able to speak and understand it while in Switzerland. On the way back from the hospital visit, though, Josi and Niederreiter explained to me the differences in how the language is spoken in Germany versus Switzerland and how even in Switzerland, there are different dialects in different regions that can be difficult to decipher at times.

It was a concept easy for me to grasp, actually, because it sounds a lot like different accents throughout parts of the United States.

Game atmosphere in Bern is great, but there's no place like home

Monday night’s sold-out exhibition game at SC Bern was so fun and exhilarating that the Predators were still talking about it the next morning. Indeed, I’ve been a sportswriter for a long time, and the atmosphere was one of the coolest I’ve been able to experience. I wasn’t the only one saying that.

Yet for me personally, there was one aspect I didn’t realize ahead of time: “The Star-Spangled Banner” hits a lot differently abroad than it does in a pregame back home.

Here's what's next for Predators in Europe

The Predators will be off Wednesday in Prague before a Thursday afternoon practice in advance of Friday’s NHL regular-season opener against the San Jose Sharks. Practices that day for the Predators and Sharks will be open to the public.

SPECIAL HOMECOMINGPredators' Roman Josi has epic return to Switzerland

BURNING QUESTIONAre the Predators a contender again?

DISNEY MOMENTDinner with Predators in Bern has a movie vibe

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.