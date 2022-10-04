Five-star recruit is ‘excited’ to get to Chapel Hill

The next few months will be a crucial time for Hubert Davis in terms of recruiting future classes. The Tar Heels are set to host a handful of recruits for official visits in the 2024 class , one that has just one recruit committed.

Among the recruits heading to Chapel Hill for an official visit is five-star center James Brown .

The Chicago product is a Top 25 player in the 2024 class and is drawing interest from several big programs including both UNC and Duke. Brown is a recruit that Davis and his staff would love to add as a key piece to the 2024 class and it sounds like he’s excited to get on campus on October 14th.

Here is what Brown told StockRisers about his upcoming visits :

“North Carolina has a historic basketball program, I think it’s really cool what Hubert Davis was able to do in year one. I really enjoy talking with him and Coach Sean May and I’m excited to get down to Chapel Hill to learn more about North Carolina.”

Along with UNC and Duke, programs like Illinois, Missouri, and Michigan State among others are in pursuit of the talented big man. Brown is in the process of taking visits this Fall and a decision doesn’t appear to be coming any time soon.

