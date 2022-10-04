ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Five-star recruit is ‘excited’ to get to Chapel Hill

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVVIE_0iLk4P3o00

The next few months will be a crucial time for Hubert Davis in terms of recruiting future classes. The Tar Heels are set to host a handful of recruits for official visits in the 2024 class , one that has just one recruit committed.

Among the recruits heading to Chapel Hill for an official visit is five-star center James Brown .

The Chicago product is a Top 25 player in the 2024 class and is drawing interest from several big programs including both UNC and Duke. Brown is a recruit that Davis and his staff would love to add as a key piece to the 2024 class and it sounds like he’s excited to get on campus on October 14th.

Here is what Brown told StockRisers about his upcoming visits :

“North Carolina has a historic basketball program, I think it’s really cool what Hubert Davis was able to do in year one. I really enjoy talking with him and Coach Sean May and I’m excited to get down to Chapel Hill to learn more about North Carolina.”

Along with UNC and Duke, programs like Illinois, Missouri, and Michigan State among others are in pursuit of the talented big man. Brown is in the process of taking visits this Fall and a decision doesn’t appear to be coming any time soon.

List

UNC basketball 2022-23 schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28diUw_0iLk4P3o00

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
BlueDevilCountry

Dynamite recruit eyeing return visit to Durham

Naas Cunningham took an unofficial Duke basketball visit in January, attending the team's 79-59 win over Syracuse in Cameron Indoor Stadium. That same weekend, he became the first of now-seven players in his class to land an offer from the Blue Devils. Now, the Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward, ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
James Brown
cbs17

3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Recruiting#Unc#Duke#Stockrisers#Follow Us Tarheelswire
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
210K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy