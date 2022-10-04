Read full article on original website
Lizzo plays priceless 200-year-old crystal flute that belonged to James Madison
Lizzo made history at a concert on Tuesday – by playing a 200-year-old flute that once belong to President James Madison. The 34-year-old singer – who is known for being a talented flautist – got the opportunity to play the priceless crystal flute in Washington, D.C., where the historic instrument happens to live.
James Madison was the fourth president of the United States. He was instrumental in the various compromises that led to the creation of the Constitution and the Bill Of Rights. Madison led the US into the War Of 1812 and into the early stages of westward expansion. He sometimes made conflicted statements about slavery, but he was a prominent Virginia slaveowner who never freed the people he owned. Also, James Madison owned a crystal flute, and now Lizzo has played that flute onstage.
Special! Lizzo recently showed off her skills on a very unique instrument: former President James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute. "YALL ... THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT— NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE … NOW YOU DO," the "Truth Hurts" singer, […]
