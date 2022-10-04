Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena in right field on Wednesday afternoon
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Arozarena will take over right field after Vidal Brujan was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Nick Pivetta, our models project Arozarena to score 13.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Diego Castillo operating first base on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo will man first base after Ben Gamel was benched on Wednesday afternoon versus southpaw Matthew Liberatore. numberFire's models project Castillo to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Phillies Can Advance to NLDS With Win on Saturday
Can Aaron Nola follow in Zack Wheeler's footsteps and lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a win on Saturday?
Nathan Fielder Embodied Every Mets Fan During Last Night’s Game
Friday night’s Wild Card game was a big disappointment for NY Mets fans watching at Citi Field and from home with Max Scherzer, who the team secured in an expensive deal during the offseason, failing to lead his team to victory. Over the course of the first five innings, the 38-year-old gave up seven runs on four home runs. The Mets went on to lose the game by six. Of the many fans in attendance at Citi Field was comedian Nathan Fielder. Fielder is best known for directing and starring in the Comedy Central show Nathan for You and the HBO Max...
numberfire.com
Josh Bell starting for San Diego Friday night in Wild Card Game 1
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Bell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order vesus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Bell for 1.0...
numberfire.com
Ravens designate Gus Edwards (knee) to return
The Baltimore Ravens designated running back Gus Edwards (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Edwards will return to practice after missing the first four weeks of the season. There's a chance Edwards will be available for Sunday night's Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Ravens will likely limit his initial usage coming off an ACL tear. Once Edwards is up to speed, he will likely work in a chance-of-pace role behind J.K. Dobbins in the Baltimore backfield.
numberfire.com
Jose Abreu sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Jose Abreu is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Abreu will move to the bench on Wednesday with Andrew Vaughn starting at first base. Vaughn will bat third versus right-hander Louie Varland and Minnesota. numberFire's models project Vaughn for 12.5...
numberfire.com
Ha-Seong Kim in Padres' Friday lineup for Wild Card Game 1
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is starting Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Kim is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Kim for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
numberfire.com
Curtis Samuel (illness) returns to Washington practice, playing Sunday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (illness) will play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. Samuel missed the first two practices of the week, but he returned on Friday and is good to go for Sunday's matchup. Jahan Dotson (hamstring) has been ruled out, so Samuel should see an uptick in routes and targets. Last week, Samuel didn't record a rush attempt for the first time this season and he had season-lows in targets (7), catches (4), and yards (38).
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's David Peralta (hip) in left field on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta (hip) is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Peralta will man left field after the veteran missed time with a hip injury, Jonathan Aranda was shifted to third base, and Yandy Diaz was benched. numberFire's models project Peralta to score...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar batting seventh on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ezequiel Tovar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tovar will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Jose Iglesias returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tovar for 5.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Higashioka will catch for right-hander Domingo German on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Giancarlo Stanton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Higashioka for 10.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Athletics' Nate Mondou not in final lineup Wednesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Nate Mondou is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Jordan Diaz will replace Mondou on second base and handle cleanup duty for the Athletics' last game of the season. Diaz has a $2,100 salary on...
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll batting sixth for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Carroll will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. Jordan Luplow moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Carroll for 9.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith batting second on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Pavin Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. Stone Garrett returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 9.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Fortes will catch for right-hander Elieser Hernandez on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn batting third on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Andrew Vaughn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Vaughn will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. Jose Abreu moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vaughn for 12.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jake Meyers in center field for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meyers will patrol center field after Chas McCormick was given a breather in Houston. numberFire's models project Meyers to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Gabriel Arias sitting for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Arias will move to the bench on Wednesday with Will Brennan starting in left field. Brennan will bat seventh versus right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Royals. numberFire's models project Brennan for...
numberfire.com
Charles Leblanc batting sixth for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leblanc will start at second base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Leblanc for 6.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
