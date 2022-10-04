Read full article on original website
Stanley Arrington
3d ago
What he did was uncalled for I'm so glad the Police got this criminal, HE should be transferred to a state that has the death penity. He will never be a positive attribute to our society non of these killers will be. They don't deserve to be put in a cell and given 3 meals a day paid by tax payers money.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
Related
fox29.com
Video: Shooting suspect opens fire at close range on crowded Philadelphia sidewalk
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released video of a shooting that injured a man in Logan as they search for three suspects. On Oct. 4, officers with the 35th District responded to reports of a shooting near Broad and Windrim streets. When officers arrived on scene they found a 23-year-old...
2nd suspect charged in double shooting near Temple University's campus
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says a second suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a double shooting near the campus of Temple University.
Suspect wanted for killing FedEx worker in Tinicum Twp. shot by police in North Philadelphia
UPDATE: A suspect who was shot and wounded by officers in North Philadelphia fatally shot a man at a FedEx distribution center near the city's airport on Friday afternoon, according to investigators.
delawarevalleynews.com
Multiple People Shot, Outside Southampton Bar
This is a preliminary report. This story will up updated as more information comes in and is confirmed. A fight outside the Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Pa. has resulted in multiple shots being fired in the rear parking lot. One male is in police custody and two people were rushed to St, Mary’s Hospital, with no vitals, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
"Stop terrorizing the city": Philly Police investigating possible links to multiple shootings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating possible links in multiple shootings that happened in recent weeks in the city. Investigators have been combing for clues and looking for links in several recent shootings.As they investigate, what is clear is the pain felt by those who lost loved ones.Security video released by Philadelphia police Wednesday shows three gunmen wearing dark clothing, masks and latex gloves as they run from a vehicle and ambush a 19-year-old man, firing more than two dozen times, killing him.The victim's grieving mother identified him as Tahmir Jones."He was a good kid," Theresa Guyton,...
delawarevalleynews.com
More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush
Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
WDEL 1150AM
27-year-old man shot in Wilmington early Friday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 27-year-old man being hospitalized. Police said that a few minutes before 2:00 a.m. Friday, the shooting was reported in the 1,800-block of West 8th Street. The victim was reported to be in stable condition. Anyone with information about the incident...
Images released of 3 more suspects in fatal ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police have released images of three more suspects being sought in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigate Shooting in Bar Parking Lot
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar on early Friday morning. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington, Delaware had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS
(New Castle, DE 19720) In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
fox29.com
Police: Vehicle sought in East Germantown hit-and-run that killed elderly woman
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say fatally struck and elderly woman as she crossed the street last month. Police say the 81-year-old woman was hit near the intersection of Musgrave Street and Cheltenham Avenue the night of Sept. 27. The unknown driver,...
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot in parking lot of New Castle - area bar
A 41-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg after being shot outside a bar in the New Castle area. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar on Route 13 just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting. The victim was wounded while he was standing in the parking lot. An acquaintance drove him to a hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman shot in the head in Cobbs Creek, police unsure if she was hit by stray bullet
A woman was shot in the head while walking up to a porch in Cobbs Creek.
US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia
Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
fox29.com
'I'm still in shock': Mother of teen gunned down outside Philadelphia home calls for justice
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia mother is pleading for answers after police say her son was ambushed by gunfire in broad daylight while sitting outside their home. Theresa Guyton said she is still in shock about the brutal murder of her 19-year-old son Tahmir, who was gunned down Sept. 26 on the 600 block of 13th Street.
Man fatally shot outside FedEx facility near Philadelphia International Airport
TINICUM, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed at a cargo area near the Philadelphia International Airport. The search is on for his accused killer.CBS3 has learned this appears to have all started with a fight during the work day. The shooting happened a little after 2 p.m. on Friday outside the FedEx facility at the the cargo area near the airport off Tinicum Island Road.CBS3 has been told the shooting happened in the parking lot.Sources say there was some kind of fight between two workers. One employee then waited for the other to come outside and that's when the shooting happened.CBS3 has been told the victim is a 51-year-old and was shot in the face.FedEx released a statement about the shooting:"We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence. our heartfelt thoughts are with the victim and all those affected by this tragic event. we are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities."The Delaware County District Attorney's Office said they are investigating the incident.
fox29.com
Police: Man 'amazingly' not hit after 4 suspects fire more than 30 shots at him in Overbrook
PHILADELPHIA - A man is lucky to be alive after police say a group of four suspects fired more than 30 shots at him in Overbrook last month. According to police, the shooting occurred on September 21 around 8:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of North 75th Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.
Music producer killed in N.J. recording studio by gunman who allegedly said, ‘I had to do it.’
A man killed in Lindenwold last week was shot in the head while inside a recording studio, court documents show. The victim, Isaiah Shaw, 23, worked as a music producer and used the name “DJ Zay.”. The man charged with his murder, Ronin A. Nevels, also 23, said “I...
'I Had To Do It,' Gunman Said After Fatal Music Studio Shooting: Report
A man was gunned down while inside a recording studio, NJ Advance Media reported. Isaiah Shaw, 23, had worked in Lindenwold as a music producer and went by the nickname “DJ Zay" when he was shot in the head on Friday, Sept. 30, the outlet said, citing court documents.
Teen charged in Pa. school shooting plot sentenced to prison
A teen charged with crimes that police say were connected to a planned school shooting was sentenced to prison on Monday. According to WJAC, Logan Pringle, 17, has been sentenced to serve 3 to 6 years in state prison, followed by ten years of probation, in connection to a “foiled” shooting at Westmont Hilltop High School.
Comments / 4