ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Albert Okwuegbunam in Doghouse with Greg Dulcich Set to Come off IR

When the Denver Broncos traded away Noah Fant as part of the package for Russell Wilson, it was because they believed in tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Throughout the offseason, Okwuegbunam was hyped up for all the progress he was making, even as the team signed Eric Tomlinson, brought back Eric Saubert, and drafted Greg Dulcich in the third round.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers will be without a key receiver on Sunday against the 49ers: Injury report

The Carolina Panthers will be without one of their top playmakers Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault will not play, the team announced Friday. Shenault is dealing with a hamstring strain he sustained in the Panthers’ Week 4 loss to the Cardinals. He entered last week dealing with a pulled hamstring in his other leg.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Odds Lions Beat Patriots

The Detroit Lions failed to produce a solid stop all game long a week ago against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks went on to score 48 points in their win over the Lions, and didn't punt a single time in the contest. Aaron Glenn's defense failed to record a single...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

New Packers Linebacker Excited for Return to London, Fresh Start on Career

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For new Green Bay Packers linebacker Eric Wilson, this week is akin to the classic scene from the movie European Vacation, when Clark Griswold couldn’t figure out how to exit a roundabout. Finally, with daytime having turned to night and with his family having fallen asleep in the car, a frazzled Griswold laughs and, for the umpteenth time, says, “There’s Big Ben, kids. Parliament.”
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Justin Evans
Person
Chris Olave
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Commanders to Activate Brian Robinson Jr. for Game vs. Titans

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is set to make his NFL regular season debut against the Titans on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The incredible news comes less than six weeks after he was shot in a suspected robbery attempt. Robinson, who was shot once...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Being Underdogs to Rams

The 2-2 Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, in 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX. Yet, despite the Cowboys' three-game winning streak and the Rams' recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles is now a 5.5-point favorite coming into the game.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Tua Updates: No Trip to New York, No IR for Now

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be traveling with his Miami Dolphins teammates for their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but he also will not be going on injured reserve at this time. "We're still getting information and progressing through that," McDaniel said before practice...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Qb
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Finds Positives in Marcus Mariota’s Rough Day

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a big win against the Cleveland Browns, but Marcus Mariota probably wasn't too thrilled with his individual performance. Mariota completed just 7 of 19 passes for 139 yards and an interception. Had the Falcons lost, the finger likely would have been pointed in his direction. However, with the win, head coach Arthur Smith had an easier time focusing on the positives from Mariota's performance.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy