Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Unleashes On Kanye: “Crazy & Lame”
Meek entered the chat with a scathing message that shook things up as he mentioned Jack Harlow, Justin LaBoy, and Vory. For the first time, we’re seeing Kanye West go toe-to-toe with his peers. The Rap icon typically has it out for brands he’s worked with or his ex-wife and former in-laws. Yet, today, we’re seeing West square off with the likes of Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and now, Meek Mill.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Full List Of Performers
Pusha T, GloRilla, Wu-Tang Clan, and many other artists graced the stage at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. On Tuesday (October 4) evening, BET aired the pre-taped 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony, and as expected, the night was jam-packed with highly anticipated performances from rap heavyweights, from veteran acts such as Pusha T, Fat Joe, and N.O.R.E. to rising artists such as EST Gee, Yung Bleu, and GloRilla.
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Stands With Kanye West, Says “All Lives Matter”
AB remains on the side of his business partner. Kanye West has caught a lot of flack over this past week after he wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt to his latest Yeezy fashion show. Ye wore the shirt alongside Candace Owens, and in the aftermath of all this, he defended himself by saying that BLM is a scam organization.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie’s Son Burns Yeezy Slides
Boosie’s son stood up for him during his back-and-forth with Ye. Yesterday (October 7) was rather eventful for rapper Kanye West. While his antics on social media are nothing new, his recent actions garnered responses from more celebrities than usual. Days ago, when the father of four wore a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Responds To Diddy’s Claim About Owing Him $3 Million
Mase brought up Diddy’s mother while responding to his claim about owing $3 million. Mase responded to Diddy’s recent claim that the former Bad Boy rapper owes him $3 million with a video on Instagram, Wednesday. In the clip, Mase suggests that Diddy’s mother is the one with “the receipts.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Quavo Fuels Saweetie Cheating Rumors, Slams Yung Miami In New Song “Messy”
Quavo and Takeoff came out swinging with their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links. Just days after revealing the album’s cover art and release date, the duo teased a single from the 18-track album entitled “Messy.”. Fans believe that Quavo was subliminally dissing his ex-girlfriend Saweetie on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Isn’t A Fan Of BM Milan Rapping At BET Hip Hop Awards
She spit a few bars and it seemed all in good fun, but Meek believes it was a set up to “embarrass” her. If you were tuned into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards yesterday (October 4), then you may have noticed that they switched things up. The network continued to hold its annual award show cypher with rising and established talents in the industry, but it made some unconventional additions. BET also featured social media stars, bloggers, and people who wouldn’t typically fire off lyrics in their own special segments.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Retweets Post Calling Kanye West A “Lunatic”
Yung Miami reposted a tweet labeling Kanye West a “lunatic” after he dissed Diddy. Yung Miami retweeted a post labeling Kanye West a “lunatic” on Friday, after the Donda rapper went back and forth with Diddy. The Bad Boy Records mogul had been upset with West selling “White Lives Matter” shirts.
hotnewhiphop.com
No I.D. Claims J. Cole Passed On Beats For Rick Ross, Nas & Big Sean
According to No I.D., J. Cole is very selective. No I.D. is as prolific as he is successful. Saba claimed that the legendary producer sent him one hundred and twenty beats to choose from for Something to Come. In all, No I.D. has over two hundred and seventy three songs to his name, an impressive catalogue which he sold to Hipgnosis Sounds for quite a price.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Calls For BET Boycott: “Y’all Not For The People”
The Florida rapper went on a Twitter rant against the network. Kodak Black is not happy with BET. Following the network’s Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday (October 4), the Florida rapper took to social media to share his disappointment about losing Song of the Year award to Latto. He even went as far as to call the “Big Energy” rapper Frappuccino. However, Latto seemed unbothered by Kodak’s diss. She posted an Instagram photo showing off her tight, Black ensemble with the caption, “#Frappuccino.”
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent’s “BMF” Documentary Lands A Release Date On Starz
STARZ announces a release date for “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast.”. Just when you thought 50 Cent was through with Starz, they just announced a release date for the highly-anticipated documentary on the Black Mafia Family. Starz announced the BMF documentary will be making its debut on their...
hotnewhiphop.com
Elcamino & Benny The Butcher Come Together On New “80 Bills” Single: Listen
September was a big month for Benny The Butcher and the Black Soprano Family what with the arrival of their Long Live DJ Shay compilation album. If you didn’t tune into the recent arrival, it features appearances from Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, DJ Premier, The Alchemist, Jansport J, Armani Caesar, Krayzie Bone, Stove God Cooks, and Boldy James, among others – but that’s not all BSF has had to celebrate as of late.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lou Phelps Links Up With Kaytranada On Smooth Track “Out My Face”
Coming out of Montreal, Lou Phelps has made some amazing music. He comes from a city that is proving itself to be a hotbed of talent, and he is one of the many artists who has emerged as a champion of the bilingual city. Another Montreal legend is Kaytranada who has produced for some of the biggest artists in the world.
hotnewhiphop.com
N.O.R.E. Admits Issa Rae Helped Him Realize “Drink Champs” Was Getting Too Messy
Issa Rae helped N.O.R.E. realize that he needed to dial back on the gossip after she nicknamed him “Messy-eaga.”. It’s not uncommon to tune into Drink Champs and watch things go all the way left. While the podcast tied Yung Miami’s Caresha Please for Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, the premise of having guests drinking on the show and spilling tea has earned N.O.R.E some significant criticism over the years. For example, the episode with Lamar Odom nearly resulted in a scrap between the former NBA star and the “Superthug” rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fivio Foreign Defends GloRilla Winning Hip Hop Award Over Him: “She Deserved It”
The Brooklyn rapper says he didn’t get robbed. Fivio Foreign is no hater when it comes to seeing other people win. The Brooklyn rapper had one of the most successful breakout careers of 2022. With several chart topping singles and a debut album executively produced by Kanye West, everything has been on the up and up for Fivo.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Explains Relationship With Yung Miami: “She’s One Of My Best Friends”
Diddy detailed his relationship with Yung Miami during his recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”. Diddy opened up about his relationship with Yung Miami during an interview on The Breakfast Club, Wednesday, explaining that he considers the City Girls rapper one of his “best friends.” Diddy and Yung Miami have been linked for months.
Comments / 0