ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday: CFD

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The 2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday, October 8th, will feature emergency equipment and travel from the Charleston Peninsula to The Citadel Mall. Firetrucks will depart from President and Fishburne Street at 10 a.m., travel through the Peninsula, and make a final stop at The Citadel...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Exciting October events hosted by Summerville, SC Parks & Rec

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville is hosting exciting events you and your family can enjoy throughout the month of October. There is a free movie night Friday, October 7th. Visit the Facebook event page website for more information. A special needs Halloween dance is on Saturday,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Community diaper day for new & expectant mothers October 15th

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Colleton County Sheriff's Office and the Walterboro Police Department are giving back to new and expecting moms that need diapers. Mothers can arrive at 828 Bells Hwy Saturday, October 15th, from noon to 2 p.m. Colleton is easing the financial burden, providing families with diapers to...
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

"Cops on the Coop" at Chick-Fil-A for Special Olympics donations

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has partnered with Chick Fil A to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. You will receive a law enforcement torch run shirt and Chick Fil A gift card if you donate twenty dollars. Money that is raised by police officers is...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wando, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Crime & Safety
abcnews4.com

Cane Bay HS law enforcement students visit SC prisons

Law enforcement students at Cane Bay High School had the opportunity to visit two South Carolina correctional facilities Wednesday, October 5th. The students visited Lieber and MacDougall, learning what it is like to work there. South Carolina Department of Corrections has a pilot agreement with Cane Bay High School to...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Cub Scout donates handmade stuffed animals to CCSO for kids going through hard times

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Cub Scout is working toward making the world a better -- and more peaceful -- place, one handmade stuffed animal at a time. Inspired by Boy Scouts of America's global initiative "Messengers of Peace," 9-year-old Lincoln decided to bring peace to children in bad situations by sewing and donating stuffed animals to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raising Awareness#Intimate Partner Violence#Violent Crime#Dv#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abcnews4.com

Paralyzed dog Lenny finds his forever home

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Lenny, a paralyzed stray dog, found on the side of the road, was relocated to Dorchester Paws on August 29th. It was suspected Lenny was struck by a car as his hind legs weren't working. The young pup spent the next 35 days recovering at the animal shelter.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred off Hunter's Ridge and Peppertree lanes around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased with an apparent...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO determined no foul play in infant's death

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an investigation into the death of an infant in Ladson last month determined no evidence of foul play. Deputies responded to Harwood Street around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 for report of an unresponsive infant. CCSO said the...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Trident Technical College student awarded veterinarian scholarship

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Shelby Jasewicz has been awarded the 2022 Walkin' Pets Vet Tech Scholarship. Walkin’ Pets, an NH-based pet mobility company, annually awards this scholarship to support the next generation of Vet Tech and rehab professionals who will provide compassionate care to animals. Shelby, class...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County Gov. in-house job fair county positions Thursday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Government is hosting an in-house job fair for open county positions today, October 6th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will occur at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge building at 1310 S. Live Oak Drive. Interested persons seeking a...
MONCKS CORNER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy