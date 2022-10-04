Read full article on original website
2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday: CFD
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The 2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday, October 8th, will feature emergency equipment and travel from the Charleston Peninsula to The Citadel Mall. Firetrucks will depart from President and Fishburne Street at 10 a.m., travel through the Peninsula, and make a final stop at The Citadel...
Exciting October events hosted by Summerville, SC Parks & Rec
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville is hosting exciting events you and your family can enjoy throughout the month of October. There is a free movie night Friday, October 7th. Visit the Facebook event page website for more information. A special needs Halloween dance is on Saturday,...
Community diaper day for new & expectant mothers October 15th
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Colleton County Sheriff's Office and the Walterboro Police Department are giving back to new and expecting moms that need diapers. Mothers can arrive at 828 Bells Hwy Saturday, October 15th, from noon to 2 p.m. Colleton is easing the financial burden, providing families with diapers to...
"Cops on the Coop" at Chick-Fil-A for Special Olympics donations
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has partnered with Chick Fil A to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. You will receive a law enforcement torch run shirt and Chick Fil A gift card if you donate twenty dollars. Money that is raised by police officers is...
Cane Bay HS law enforcement students visit SC prisons
Law enforcement students at Cane Bay High School had the opportunity to visit two South Carolina correctional facilities Wednesday, October 5th. The students visited Lieber and MacDougall, learning what it is like to work there. South Carolina Department of Corrections has a pilot agreement with Cane Bay High School to...
John Island playground awarded deep cleaning
JOHN ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston county won the statewide recycling drive and has been awarded a deep cleaning at a public playground on John's Island. The cleaning is Friday, October 7th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Blood donors critically needed: ABC News 4 host blood drive Thursday at noon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — ABC News 4 is hosting a blood drive at Northwoods Mall in North Charleston and Citadel Mall in Charleston today from noon until 6 p.m. Donators will receive a five-dollar gift card. Why should you donate?. Blood donations are dangerously low, posing a concerning risk...
Cub Scout donates handmade stuffed animals to CCSO for kids going through hard times
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Cub Scout is working toward making the world a better -- and more peaceful -- place, one handmade stuffed animal at a time. Inspired by Boy Scouts of America's global initiative "Messengers of Peace," 9-year-old Lincoln decided to bring peace to children in bad situations by sewing and donating stuffed animals to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
Structural fire & no injuries on Catawba Road: St. Andrews Fire Department & CFD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The St. Andrews Fire Department and Charleston Fire Department responded to a structural fire on the 700 block of Catawba Road. Crews were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, arriving within five minutes of the call. Hoarding conditions posed a challenge to the crews, but CFD...
Shootout captured on surveillance video leaves N Charleston neighborhood feeling unsafe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — People in a North Charleston neighborhood say they feel unsafe after gunshots rang out in the middle of the day. A neighbor caught all of the terrifying moments on a surveillance video. According to North Charleston Police, this shooting happened on August 26th on...
Man pulls out gun while leading police on chase near Meeting Street: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston man remains in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center Friday on $500,000 bond after pulling out a gun while running from officers near downtown Charleston the day prior, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. On Thursday morning, shortly...
Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned anti-Semitic flyers in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned the distribution of anti-Semitic flyers in Georgetown County, S.C. The flyers were reportedly distributed out of a moving car early this morning. ORIGINAL STORY: The Georgetown...
Ambulances stay parked: Berkeley Co. EMS facing a nearly 50 percent paramedic shortage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Like many others, the Berkeley County EMS system has been dealing with staffing shortages. But new information shows exactly how these vacancies are affecting the department. “Here in Berkeley County, we need to hire about 24 paramedics and four EMT’s,” Chief of Berkeley County EMS...
Paralyzed dog Lenny finds his forever home
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Lenny, a paralyzed stray dog, found on the side of the road, was relocated to Dorchester Paws on August 29th. It was suspected Lenny was struck by a car as his hind legs weren't working. The young pup spent the next 35 days recovering at the animal shelter.
After statewide school shooting hoaxes, expert says even fake threats can cause trauma
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Burke High and Simmons-Pinckney Middle schools in downtown Charleston were placed on lockdown because of a hoax active shooter call this morning. ABC News 4 spoke with Charleston County School District leaders and a licensed professional counselor about the impact these calls can have...
North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred off Hunter's Ridge and Peppertree lanes around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased with an apparent...
CCSO determined no foul play in infant's death
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an investigation into the death of an infant in Ladson last month determined no evidence of foul play. Deputies responded to Harwood Street around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 for report of an unresponsive infant. CCSO said the...
Trident Technical College student awarded veterinarian scholarship
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Shelby Jasewicz has been awarded the 2022 Walkin' Pets Vet Tech Scholarship. Walkin’ Pets, an NH-based pet mobility company, annually awards this scholarship to support the next generation of Vet Tech and rehab professionals who will provide compassionate care to animals. Shelby, class...
Berkeley County Gov. in-house job fair county positions Thursday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Government is hosting an in-house job fair for open county positions today, October 6th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will occur at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge building at 1310 S. Live Oak Drive. Interested persons seeking a...
