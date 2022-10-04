Read full article on original website
Martinsburg Authorities apprehend a shooting suspect
Martinsburg Police and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputies announced the arrest of two suspects in a shooting incident. Thorough the investigation Travis Nash and Christian Callahan were identified as the shooters. A warrant for attempted murder in the 1st degree and conspiracy to commit attempted murder in the first degree...
Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters
HARRISONBURG, Va. – A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. In the mailings sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville.
Arrest made in the 2017 Cedar Creek bombing attempt
Federal authorities announced in a news release that an arrest has been made in the attempted bombing of a 2017 reenactment at Cedar Creek. Authorities have arrested and indicted Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a Civil War reenactment in October 2017.
First Responders and local heroes recognized at Valor Awards
Winchester and Frederick County First Responders and local heroes were honored at the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber Valor Awards. Categories at the 10th annual awards presentation included Lifesaving, Unit Lifesaving, Unit Citation, and Meritorious Action as well as awarding Certificates of Valor. The Silver Valor Award was presented to...
Sheriff: Student in custody after trying to stab multiple students at Frederick County high school
FREDERICK, Md. — A student is in police custody after trying to stab multiple students at Governor Thomas Johnson high school Friday, according to authorities. Officers responded to the Governor Thomas Johnson High School located at 1501 N Market Street Frederick, Maryland, just before 1 p.m. According to a...
W.Va. DHHR suspends placements at youth treatment center following employee's arrest
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An employee of a nonprofit organization that serves youth in need of support with behavioral issues has been charged with multiple crimes following a series of alleged events involving several teenage boys at the facility. Jenny Ziomara Guevara, 26, of Martinsburg is charged with felony...
Aggravated assault with gun at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, after an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported there. The assault was reported at 8:36 PM. This is the 10th assault reported at the mall since May 18. The police department announced it had opened a "resource room" at the mall in August.
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
Murder suspect mistakenly released, found in Georgia
A murder suspect from Loudoun County was found in Chatham County, Georgia by the Pooler Police Department. Stone Colburn, 25, was mistakenly released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday after his original murder charges were improperly dismissed. Friday morning, Colburn was charged with Concealment of a Dead...
Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From Virginia Jail Arrested in Georgia
An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
What should the county do about panhandling?
Panhandling, or the act of asking the public for money on the street is commonplace in Fairfax County. While many residents may feel sympathy for those in need, some government officials express concern over the prevalence of the practice, citing its effect on public safety. To mitigate this concern, Springfield...
News Maker Greg Rogers on Oct. at SVEC
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is celebrating National Cooperative month. As we do the first Fri. of every month we are talking with SVEC. This month the President and CEO of SVEC Greg Rogers is with us in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren...
Winchester man arrested for attempted bombing
It may have taken five years but authorities finally nailed the man they say planted a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a re-enactment weekend in October of 2017. Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester was arrested earlier today after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in...
Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
Guard at Roxbury Correctional Facility in Hagerstown injured in assault Tuesday
The Roxbury Correctional Facility in Hagerstown was locked down Tuesday morning after a correctional officer was assaulted allegedly by an inmate, according to a Department of Public Safety and Corrections official. The officer was taken to an outside medical facility for treatment. The unidentified inmate is facing charges due to...
High school special ed teacher placed on leave after allegedly showing up to class drunk
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 60-year-old special education teacher was charged and placed on administrative leave after allegedly showing up to school drunk on Friday. The Potomac Falls High School teacher was charged with drunk in public, according to an incident report. The School Resource Officer at Potomac Falls...
Winchester receives grants for 102 trees
The City of Winchester received $22k in grants to plant 102 trees. The Virginia Department of Forestry awarded $6,700 to plant 50 large-maturing trees in Jim Barnett Park and the Audubon Arboretum as part of the Virginia Trees for Clean Water Grant Program. Another grant of $15,000 was awarded by...
2 killed in Fairfax Co. crash, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a crash in Fairfax County and police believe speed was a factor. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road. Eastbound lanes of Route 7 were in the area while the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team investigates. Traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. At last check, two eastbound lanes had been reopened as of 7 a.m.
Man on the run in Virginia: Police searching for suspect who escaped custody
The suspect, identified as Isaiah Dimtri Hall, was taken into police custody without incident, but, police said that on the way to the police car Hall was able to pull away from officers and ran away. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for Hall, but he was unable to be found.
Suspect Now Identified (and Still Wanted) in Attempted Purse Snatching That Was Caught on Video in March
A suspect has been identified in an attempted robbery of another person that occurred at the Chick-fil-A in the 12000 block of Tech Road. The suspect, who was caught on video, has been identified as Jamara Hampton. Original press release from MCPD and photos of the suspect, who is wanted, can be seen below:
